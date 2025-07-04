Report: Cameron Brink to Return "Sooner Rather Than Later"
The Los Angeles Sparks selected Cameron Brink out of Stanford with the second overall pick, right after Caitlin Clark, in last year's WNBA Draft. Brink was able to play in 15 games with the Sparks last season, averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game in her introduction to the W.
Unfortunately, in June of last season, Brink suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her left knee and she has been sidelined since. The estimated one-year timeline for the recovery process has come and gone in the past two weeks.
After appearing the SI Swimsuit issue and spending time on her podcast, "Straight to Cam" during her recovery, there have been some online that have questioned whether she's putting in the work needed to returnk because the internet is an awful place.
Earlier this week, the LA Times reported that Brink appears somewhat close to returning to action for the Sparks, though the timeline is still a little up in the air. The team reportedly doesn't want to push her too hard and are remaining cautious with the former Cardinal. The team is waiting for Brink and the doctors to agree that she's ready to get back on the court.
Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts told the Times, "It’ll be sooner rather than later, but soon could be a couple of weeks or it could be a month. I don’t know."
The Sparks are just 5-13 through 18 games this season, holding the second-worst record in the league. The team saw the return of Rae Burrell to the floor last night after missing 16 games this season, and when Brink returns they'll have a fairly healthy roster. The hope is that the team can begin collecting some wins when they're fully healthy.
Despite the poor start, no team is ever truly out of the playoff hunt this early in the season since eight of the WNBA's 13 make it to the postseason. One well-timed win could vault them from 12th to 10th in the standings, and they're just 3.5 games back of the Las Vegas Aces for the eighth and final spot as things stand.
Perhaps that caution that the Sparks are using with Brink while keeping her out for slightly longer will allow her to come back more fully healthy, and give the Sparks the jolt they're after to make the run they're hoping to gone on.