Stanford Baseball Well Represented in the 2025 MLB Postseason
After a long regular season, the MLB postseason is finally here. The remaining 12 teams are now fully locked in on achieving the one goal that they set out to achieve at the beginning of the season—win a World Series and bring a championship back to their respective cities.
For the Los Angeles Dodgers, this postseason run is all about a title defense. For other teams, dethroning last year's World Champs is at the forefront of their minds.
This postseason, the Stanford Cardinal are well represented, with four former Cardinal stars involved in some way, shape or form—whether it's playing, managing or being an executive. But the goal remains the same: win a World Series and represent Stanford in the most distinguished way possible.
Stanford has former players scattered all throughout the remaining teams, with a couple of alums representing the American League and a couple representing the National League. Stanford has been a baseball school for most of its history, clearly exemplifying that with the amount of alumni in this year's playoffs.
So without further ado, let's see which former Stanford Cardinal stars will be taking part in the 2025 MLB Postseason and which team they will be representing during this fall season.
Stanford Cardinal in the 2025 MLB Postseason
UTIL Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B/SS Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
OF Austin Slater, New York Yankees
Manager A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers
President of Business Operations Sam Fuld, Philadelphia Phillies
Edman and the Dodgers are back in the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season and are the NL West champions for the 12th time in 13 seasons. Coming off of a season in which their win total decreased by five games from last season, the Dodgers are ready to prove that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Edman, who has played a pivotal role all over the field for the Dodgers this season, will be vital for the team's playoff success. He's also the reigning NLCS MVP. The Dodgers will take on the Cincinnati Reds in the WIld Card round.
The Cubs are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, with Hoerner continuing to prove himself as one of the team's marquee players. Playing in 156 games this season, Hoerner hit .297 with seven home runs and 61 RBI, while continuing to be a force with his glove. The Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round.
Hinch, taking over as the Tigers manager prior to the 2021 season, has built the team into a contender, and despite the team nearly experiencing a historic second half collapse, they snuck into the playoffs and will look to build off of last year.
Last making the World Series in 2012, Hinch will look to bring the Tigers back in 2025. The Tigers will be seeking retribution against the Cleveland Guardians in the WIld Card round.
Fuld has been involved with the Phillies organization since 2021, serving as the team's general manager, all while pursuing his MBA. Upon his graduation in 2026, Fuld will take over as the club's President of Business Operations.
Slater, a member of the San Francisco Giants from 2017-24, joined the Yankees in a trade deadline deal with the Chicago White Sox, giving him the opportunity to play for a postseason team. Slater landed on the IL after two games with the Yankees with a left hamstring strain, and returned to the roster in September.
Upon his return, he went 3-for-18 (.167) with 12 strikeouts and has been left off of New York's Wild Card roster.