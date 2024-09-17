Stanford great Ogwumike joins the top 10 list of all-time scorers in WNBA history
Over the past 12 years, former Stanford great Nneka Ogwumike has evolved into one of the WNBA’s best players, having been named to nine All-Star teams, winning the WNBA MVP Award in 2016, and a WNBA championship that same season, among other awards. But over the weekend, Ogwumike further added onto her illustrious career, by joining the top-10 all-time WNBA leading scorers.
In what was a close game against her former team, the LA Sparks, Ogwumike helped the Seattle Storm pull out the 90-87 home win, scoring 23 points in 31 minutes, also grabbing seven rebounds in the process. However, with 3:23 left in the first half, Ogwumike made a fadeaway jumper from inside the three-point line that was good enough to pass Katie Smith for No. 10 spot on the all-time leading scorer list, putting Ogwumike on the very prestigious list.
Currently in the top 10 is Diana Taurasi (No. 1), Tina Charles (No. 2), Tina Thompson (No. 3), DeWanna Bonner (No. 4), Tamika Catchings (No. 5), Candice Dupree (No. 6), Cappie Pondexter (No. 7), Sue Bird (No. 8) and Candace Parker (No. 9). All the players currently in the top 10 are either most likely future Hall of Famers, or are already in the Hall of Fame as Thompson and Catchings are already in the Hall of Fame with Taurasi, Charles, Bird, Parker and Bonner all likely headed there as well when they are eligible.
In her debut season with Seattle, Ogwumike has helped the Storm return to prominence as arguably the team’s best player, averaging 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists through the team’s first 38 games, having only missed three games so far, and having formed a prolific three-headed monster with Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jewell Loyd. For her strong season, Ogwumike earned her ninth All-Star selection.
Experiencing a tough year in 2023 following Bird’s retirement at the end of the ‘22 season and the first season since 2015 without Breanna Stewart on the roster, the Storm have returned to form this season, currently possessing a 24-14 record and already having clinched a playoff spot. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Storm will look to beat the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury before heading into the playoffs with an eye on their first championship since 2020.