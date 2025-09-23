Stanford Legend Honored with Prestigious WNBA Sportsmanship Award
The WNBA playoffs are well underway, and the quest for a championship is now in full swing for the league's final four teams. For the Seattle Storm, a first round loss ended the franchise's hopes to win their fourth title and bring a championship back to the city of Seattle.
But in the midst of the disappointment, that does not mean that the team did not receive any recognition.
After the season ended, it was revealed that former Stanford basketball legend and current Storm superstar Nneka Ogwumike was the recipient of this year's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award—awarded to the player who most exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.
Each team nominates one player to compete for the award, with those nominees then voted on by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The award is named after former WNBA player, Kim Perrot, who played for the Houston Comets from 1997-99 and guided the franchise to three straight championships before dying of cancer in 1999.
Ogwumike's winning the award marks the fourth time in her career that she has won it, which is the most all-time. Known for her leadership qualities and being a well-respected veteran, Ogwumike has been a crucial piece on every team that she has been on. Even at age 35, she continues to shine brightly and play at a high level, spending most of her season moving up the league's record books.
This season, her 14th in the league, Ogwumike played in 44 games and averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists, earning another All-Star appearance. Signed to only a one-year deal, Ogwumike will hit free agency this offseason but given the value that she has brought to Seattle, she could look to re-sign there for a third season after spending her first 12 in Los Angeles.
But the franchise is also looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Noelle Quinn, and potentially entering a rebuild, Ogwumike could look to leave so that she can join a contender.
Playing at Stanford from 2008-12, Ogwumike left as the program's second all-time leading scorer and won numerous accolades while playing for the legendary Tara VanDerveer, including being named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team, a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year, among many others.
Now approaching the twilight of her career, Ogwumike warrants serious Hall of Fame consideration. While she may not be the biggest name in the WNBA, there is no doubt that she is a legend. When she retires, she can look forward to her induction into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.