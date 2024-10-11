Stanford legend leads Minnesota Lynx to game one win in WNBA finals
Two wins away. In what has been a career year for Alanna Smith, the Minnesota Lynx are competing in the 2024 WNBA finals, taking home a win in game one and inching closer to their fifth championship.
Behind a strong game from Smith, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes, the Lynx were able to come back from being down 32-19 in the first quarter to take home the narrow 95-93 overtime victory. In overtime, the Lynx outscored the Liberty 11-9 to secure the win.
Shortening up their rotation, using only eight players, Smith started the game but played the least amount of minutes of all the starters, with 30, as the player with the second least amount of minutes played was Courtney Williams (35 minutes). Aside from Smith, the starters in the game were Bridget Carleton, Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride and Williams. The other players featured were Myisha Hines-Allen, Natisha Hiedeman and Cecilia Zandalasini.
Smith, who has played more of a defensive role in the postseason as she has only averaged nine points per game, has started in every game in the playoffs for Minnesota, continuing her breakout campaign in which she earned All-Defensive Second Team. After spending last season as a member of the Chicago Sky, Smith signed a multi-year deal with Minnesota and immediately became an impact player.
Her appearance in the finals caps off a year in which she posted career highs, starting all 39 games she was available for, averaging 10.1 points per game, 3.2 assists per game, and 5.6 rebounds per game. She also helped lead the Australian Women’s National Team to a bronze medal in the Olympics.
Now leading the finals 1-0, the Lynx will get the next couple of days off before returning to Barclays Center for game two. Tipoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. (PT) on Sunday and will air on ESPN.