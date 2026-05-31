Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Aces vs. Valkyries, Jackie Young)

A standalone game highlights Sunday’s WNBA action, as the defending champion Las Vegas Aces and A’ja Wilson hit the road to play the Golden State Valkyries.

Golden State’s impressive 2026 season continued on Thursday night, as it held off the Indiana Fever, 90-88, to move to 5-2. The Valkyries are now 3-1 at home and hold the second-best record in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup.

The Aces are once again off to a slower start to the season, though that wasn’t an issue in 2025 when they rallied in the second half and went on to win the WNBA Finals. Las Vegas has back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings, dropping to 4-3 so far in 2026.

Becky Hammon’s group has a net rating of just plus-2.6 this season, and it has been outscored by six points over its last four games (2-2 during that stretch).

Still, oddsmakers have the Aces favored on Sunday afternoon against a Golden State team that exceeded expectations last season by making the playoffs and is already well on its way towards a playoff spot in 2026.

There’s one bet that I have for this matchup, as I’m looking to build on a strong start to the 2026 season (+6.68 units) after hitting three of four plays on Thursday and Friday.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 25-14 (+6.68 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 200-178-2 (+9.58 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jackie Young OVER 5.5 Assists (+108)

Jackie Young OVER 5.5 Assists (+108)

It’s been a rough start to the season shooting the ball for Jackie Young, as she’s made just 34.5 percent of her shots from the field and 18.5 percent of her shots from beyond the arc.

Despite that, Young has really taken a step forward as a playmaker, averaging 5.7 assists per game, which is above her career-high (5.3) that she set in the 2024 season.

While Chelsea Gray is known as the primary playmaker for Las Vegas, Young has averaged over five dimes per game in back-to-back seasons, and she’s put up at least six assists in five of her seven games in the 2026 season.

She also has three games with at least seven dimes.

The Valkyries do rank third in the WNBA in opponent assists per game – which makes this a tough matchup for Young – but the Aces could be down two guards in Dana Evans (out) and Jewell Loyd (questionable). That could lead to an expanded role for Young, who has thrived as a passer with Evans missing the start of the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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