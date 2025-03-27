Stanford Well Represented on MLB Opening Day 2025
Opening Day for the 2025 Major League Baseball season is finally here, with a full slate of games scheduled for Thursday. Each team will begin their quest for glory, with the top teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers eager to run things back and stay at the top of the league.
For other teams, it is about proving the doubters wrong and surprising everyone as they look to enter the contender conversation.
This season, the Stanford Cardinal will be well represented, with nine former Cardinal standouts expected to be involved in various capacities-- from playing all the way up to being an executive. But one thing remains certain--each of those ex-Cardinal are hoping to bring glory to their respective franchises.
Stanford's presence is scattered throughout the league, with some teams even having multiple former Cardinal on them. For years baseball has had a rich history on The Farm, further exemplified by what the Opening Day rosters look like to begin the new season.
So without further ado, let's see which former Cardinal will be taking part in the Opening Day festivities and what team they will be representing.
Here are all the former Stanford Cardinal who will either be playing, coaching or managing on an MLB squad in this season's Opening Day.
Stanford Cardinal in the MLB for 2025
LHP Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals
UTIL Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers
2B/SS Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Manager A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers
President of Business Operations Sam Fuld, Philadelphia Phillies
LHP Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants
RHP Cal Quantrill, Miami Marlins
OF Austin Slater, Chicago White Sox
OF Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins