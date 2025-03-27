All Cardinal

Stanford Well Represented on MLB Opening Day 2025

Many former Cardinal will be on MLB rosters this season

Dylan Grausz

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to reporters April 5, 2024, before the home opener at Comerica Park.
Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch speaks to reporters April 5, 2024, before the home opener at Comerica Park.

Opening Day for the 2025 Major League Baseball season is finally here, with a full slate of games scheduled for Thursday. Each team will begin their quest for glory, with the top teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers eager to run things back and stay at the top of the league.

For other teams, it is about proving the doubters wrong and surprising everyone as they look to enter the contender conversation.

This season, the Stanford Cardinal will be well represented, with nine former Cardinal standouts expected to be involved in various capacities-- from playing all the way up to being an executive. But one thing remains certain--each of those ex-Cardinal are hoping to bring glory to their respective franchises.

Stanford's presence is scattered throughout the league, with some teams even having multiple former Cardinal on them. For years baseball has had a rich history on The Farm, further exemplified by what the Opening Day rosters look like to begin the new season.

So without further ado, let's see which former Cardinal will be taking part in the Opening Day festivities and what team they will be representing.

Here are all the former Stanford Cardinal who will either be playing, coaching or managing on an MLB squad in this season's Opening Day.

Stanford Cardinal in the MLB for 2025

LHP Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

UTIL Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B/SS Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

Manager A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers

President of Business Operations Sam Fuld, Philadelphia Phillies

LHP Erik Miller, San Francisco Giants

RHP Cal Quantrill, Miami Marlins

OF Austin Slater, Chicago White Sox

OF Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins

