The Current Playoff Picture for Former Stanford Stars in the WNBA
The WNBA regular season is nearing the end, with the final date of competition being on September 19, and as we approach the end of what has been an eventful campaign, the six former Stanford Cardinal currently in the W, Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm), Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever), Haley Jones (Atlanta Dream), Alanna Smith (Minnesota Lynx), Karlie Samuelson (Washington Mystics) and Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks) are looking to finish the season strong and help lead their teams to the playoffs, which will begin on September 22. Let’s take a look at how those teams are faring heading into the final stretch.
Seattle Storm
After completely missing the playoffs last year, the Storm have come back to life this season and are currently in second place in the Western Conference, holding a 19-11 record while only sitting 3.5 games back out of first place. They currently hold the number four seed in the playoffs. The additions of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Ogwumike have been vital as both of them have helped create a Big Three along with star player Jewell Loyd.
Currently second on the team in scoring, Ogwumike is averaging 17.2 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 2.6 APG in her first season in Seattle. Signing a one-year deal back in February after spending the first 12 seasons of her career in Los Angeles, it appears Ogwumike has found a new home in Seattle. Coming off of an 85-81 win over the Atlanta Dream in its most recent game, Seattle’s remaining opponents are New York (twice), Connecticut (twice), Phoenix (twice), Los Angeles (twice), Dallas and Las Vegas.
Indiana Fever
The Fever’s season may be highlighted by the addition of rookie star Caitlin Clark, but the team’s play this season, especially since the Paris Olympics, has them back in contention for a playoff spot, where a 15-16 record currently has them as the seventh seed if the season ended today, where they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, 10.5 games back from first place.
Stanford alum Lexie Hull has been a key contributor all season long, averaging 5.1 PPG coming off the bench as a key reserve. The Fever finished 13-27 last season and have not made the playoffs since 2016, but this could be the year that the tables are turned in Indiana. Most recently, the team beat the Connecticut Sun 84-80, and still have games against Chicago, Dallas (twice), Los Angeles, Minnesota, Atlanta, Las Vegas (twice) and Washington with each game being critical if they want to snap the playoff-less streak.
Atlanta Dream
It has been a tough year down for the Dream, who after finishing 19-21 last season before falling in the first round of the playoffs, are sitting at 10-20 this year and are the current nine seed. Still, they are only one game back from eight seeded Chicago as of now. In her second season as a pro, former Cardinal Haley Jones has continued her development, having started in 24 out of the team’s 30 games so far where she has averaged 4.7 PPG and 2.4 assists, becoming a big part of the Dream’s rotations.
Losing 85-81 to Seattle in their most recent game, the Dream will face Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Indiana, Minnesota, Washington (twice), Chicago and New York over the span of their final 10 games, where each game will be critical if they hope to have a chance at the promised land.
Minnesota Lynx
Alanna Smith has had a good year. First she helped the Australian Women’s Basketball team win its first Olympic medal since 2012, leading the team to a bronze, but now she also has the Lynx in a prime playoff spot, as the team has a 23-8 record and is sitting in the second overall seed while leading the Western Conference.
Averaging 10.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 3.2 APG, Smith is third on the team in scoring while also having been a major anchor on the defensive side of things. Starting every game thus far, she, along with Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, have formed a formidable core three in Minnesota. After a 13 point win over Phoenix in its most recent game, the team has already secured a playoff spot, though where they finish in the field is yet to be determined. Minnesota's final regular season games come against Dallas, Chicago (twice), Indiana, Washington, Atlanta, New York, Connecticut and Los Angeles.
Washington Mystics
With WNBA legend Elena Delle Donne announcing in February that she would not play this season, the Mystics have struggled to make up for her being gone, as they currently sit in the 10th seed with a 9-22 record and nine games remaining.
Former Cardinal Karlie Samuelson has emerged as a rising star however, putting together her best season in the WNBA to date, as she is averaging 9.0 PPG, 2.7 PRG and 2.1 APG and started in 19 out of 20 games before going down with an injury before the Olympic break. After a 74-70 win in its most recent game over Chicago, the Mystics still have games against Connecticut, Dallas, Phoenix, Minnesota, Chicago again, Atlanta (twice), New York and Indiana where they will look to win as much as they can in order to secure a playoff berth for the third straight season.
Los Angeles Sparks
Things have been rough in Los Angeles for the Sparks this season, not only losing both Ogwumike sisters and Samuelson, but rookie phenom and former Stanford superstar Cameron Brink tore her ACL in June, ending her rookie season after only 15 games.
However, what she showed this year was extremely promising as she averaged 7.5 PPG and 5.3 RPG before her injury. But losing all those players can take a toll on a team, as the Sparks are last in the league with a 7-24 record, facing a major uphill battle if they want to crack the top eight. Most recently, the Sparks beat New York 94-88 behind a big game from Dearica Hamby and with games remaining against Atlanta, Indiana, Chicago, Connecticut (twice), Seattle (twice), Phoenix and Minnesota, the team will look for any spark (pun intended) they can to give them a lift into the playoff field.