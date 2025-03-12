Tiger Woods Ruptures Achilles
A tough year for Tiger Woods just got even tougher.
Last month, the Stanford legend experienced the death of his mother, causing him to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational and postpone his PGA Tour season debut. After finally beginning to ramp up and train with the idea of playing in a tournament soon, Woods endured another setback in his career, announcing on Tuesday that he had ruptured his left achilles tendon.
Woods sustained the injury while training and practicing at home and is now expected to be out for the entirety of the 2025 season, perhaps even longer.
Since winning his most recent major, the 2019 Masters, Woods has been injury plagued over the last few years, most notably getting into a car accident in 2021 that left him with multiple leg injuries and forced him to undergo surgery for non life-threatening injuries.
Arguably one of the greatest golfers in history, having won 15 majors over the course of his career, Woods has nothing left to prove, but another major injury puts the Stanford legend's future in doubt.
Since his 2021 car crash, Woods had already cut back his playing schedule significantly, stating that his goal was to play in only the four major championships each season, with the potential of playing in a couple of regular events along the way as well.
But Woods has struggled in Majors recently, missing the cut in three of the four last season while finishing 60th at The Masters. Since 2020, he has only finished three out of the 13 events that he has competed in and has either withdrawn or been cut from the other ones.
While it is obvious that Woods will not compete in any event this year, most notably next month's Masters tournament, the question now becomes if he will ever return to being a threat on the PGA Tour as a whole.
Even in the limited events that he has played in in recent seasons, Woods has repeatedly said that walking courses over the four days has become harder for him, given the back and leg injuries that he has suffered. Now 49 years old, a return from a severe injury such as an achilles rupture could make playing even a small amount of competitive golf much harder.
Woods had surgery on his ruptured achilles that according to Dr. Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in South Florida, "went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery."
Now home and recovering, the legendary golfer will look to attack his rehab before making a decision on his golf future. If this is the last we have seen of Tiger Woods, his 82 wins on tour are tied with Sam Snead for most ever while his 15 major wins put him behind only one man-- the legendary Jack Nicklaus.