How Stanford Can Mimic Last Years' Huge Win Over North Carolina

Last season, Stanford basketball entered the Kyle Smith era, looking to take Stanford to the next level as a basketball program. The Cardinal had a successful first season under Smith, but it seemed like they couldn’t get their season-defining win. Then came their matchup with North Carolina.

In their first season in the ACC, Stanford hadn’t won a game on the East Coast. Having to go into an immensely tough environment against a blue blood program, it looked like they would lose another one.

Instead, Stanford’s stars rose to the occasion. Maxime Raynaud had a massive 25 points and 13 rebound performance, adding a poster dunk in the process. Duke transfer Jaylen Blakes hung 20 points on his former rivals, including the game-winning shot.

Going into Wednesday's contest, the Cardinal have an opportunity to do it once again. After a solid start to the year, Stanford has gotten wins over No. 16 Louisville, Virginia Tech, St. Louis, Colorado, and Minnesota. Their losses have come to No. 23 Virginia, Notre Dame, Seattle, and UNLV. The Cardinal sit at 2-2 in ACC play, and have been hot in recent games.

North Carolina has had their own great start to the year. With wins over No. 19 Kansas, No. 18 Kentucky, Ohio State, Georgetown, Florida State, and Wake Forest, the Tar Heels look like a top team in the nation. However, losses against No. 11 Michigan State and SMU prove that they can be toppled.

An interesting point to make is about recent play. The last time Stanford was at home, the Cardinal took down Louisville in one of the best wins of the Kyle Smith era. The last time North Carolina had to go on the road, they got run out of the gym by SMU.

North Carolina still has a 64.8% chance to win, but it’s not as high as many would have expected, given UNC's history. That’s because Stanford has a legit chance of taking down the Tar Heels, especially at home.

Last year, Stanford won due to a couple of things. First, their stars played at their best. They got a combined 45 points out of their two biggest stars, which helped to guide the Cardinal to victory. Second, their ability to make free throws.

Stanford went 13-of-14 from the line, which is key in a close game. Stanford dominated the blocking battle, winning it 7-2, and letting their defense come up with some big stops. They also got a lot out of Donavin Young, who stepped up in the big moment. Finally, they stopped North Carolina's bigs, which was a big key to victory.

Stanford has to mimic those specific things to get a win on Wednesday. Stanford needs Ebuka Okorie to score the ball well, and have an overall good game. They need to make free throws, just like they did against Louisville.

Stanford needs Oskar Giltay to give good minutes, and block as many shots as possible. They are going to need a lot out of Donavin Young, just like last year. And finally, they will need Chisom Okpara to slow down Caleb Wilson from dominating the game for his own team.

If Stanford can achieve all these things, Stanford could be in position to come away with yet another huge win over UNC.

