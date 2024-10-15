3 Standout Players from Stanford Football's Loss to Notre Dame
The loss to Notre Dame drops the Stanford Cardinal to 2-4 on the year, and while this week proved to be a tough game, there were a lot of growth points as well, as a handful of players still dominated and earned their stripes in an otherwise lopsided ballgame. Here are three players that shined for Stanford in the loss to No. 11 Notre Dame.
JShawn Frausto-Ramos, DB
Frausto-Ramos was one of the brightest stars for the Cardinal, despite the defense giving up its most yards and points all season, with him recording seven total tackles, with five being solo, while also forcing a fumble.
Starting the season off in more of a reserve role, injuries have forced Frausto-Ramos to step up, and the last couple of weeks have seen him do just that. Only a sophomore, his strong performances of late give the Cardinal hope that he can be a key piece for the defense for the next couple of years.
David Bailey, LB
Ending 2023 as the team’s sack leader, Bailey started 2024 on a bit of a snap count while dealing with some physical ailments, but has since returned to form. Last week he put together a big game on the edge against Notre Dame where he amassed three tackles, with all of them being solo, one sack and a tackle for loss.
Not getting a sack in the first two games, while also missing the Virginia Tech game, Bailey has since been able to pick up three sacks in the last four weeks, and through Stanford’s first six games, he leads the team with three sacks.
Chris Davis Jr., RB
Even though he was in uniform for the game, an injury sustained against Virginia Tech kept Micah Ford out for the game against Notre Dame, paving the way for Davis Jr. to get more opportunities to shine.
Fortunately for the young star, he seized the chance quite well, carrying the ball 10 times for 45 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Despite not finding the end zone, Davis ran hard all game long and with what he has shown all throughout fall camp and in practices, he is on track to continue being a major part of the run game, even with all the other running backs on the team healthy.