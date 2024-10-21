3 Takeaways from Stanford Football's Loss to SMU
This weekend was make or break for the Stanford Cardinal (2-5, 1-3 ACC) as they looked to get their season back on track and snap a three-game skid. Unfortunately, a red-hot SMU team was on the docket on Saturday and in what was an electric display of offense from the Mustangs, the Cardinal were unsuccessful in breaking the streak, falling 40-10.
But in what has been a rebuilding year, the Cardinal have relied on a lot of young talent, with a lot of promise being flashed. Even though it was a tough break for this young group, here are some takeaways from the loss over the weekend.
Young defensive back group contributed to pass coverage issues
The Cardinal struggled to stop SMU’s strong passing attack, with quarterback Kevin Jennings throwing for 322 yards against the Cardinal secondary, with the most notable play being an 87 yard touchdown on the very first play from scrimmage. However, a large reason for that can be pinpointed to the fact that the Cardinal had a very young defensive backfield out there, with a lot of them having minimal experience.
“Got some young guys in the secondary and they attacked 'em immediately,” Taylor said about the DBs after the game. “We got in a hole, 21-0. Good thing is I think those guys settled in. A 21-point deficit, it was a tough start. Tough for young guys playing in the secondary, especially against a team like that. They attacked them right away. They had a good plan. Put us in an early deficit.”
It was definitely a tough game, but the more experience that the young guys can get the better, as players such as Cam Richardson and Brandon Nicholson will be looked at to be the future of the program in the defensive back room.
Offensive line struggled to find a rhythm
Amassing only 33 total rushing yards, the Cardinal were unable to get anything going in the run game, with SMU’s defense getting through Stanford’s offensive line and eliminating the production from the running backs. In what has been a season of inconsistency for the line, this game proved to be a challenge with Taylor alluding to how physical SMU was as a partial contributor.
“Just not physical enough up front in terms of getting movement in the run game,” Taylor said. “We really tried to establish it. They beat us up front. Once you become one-dimensional against a fast team like that, it becomes really hard on everybody, quarterback included. They just beat us physically. Hats off to them. They're a really good football team.”
The ACC houses programs that produce top talent, and with teams having numerous defensive players capable of causing havoc, Stanford will need its line to step up if they want to see any sort of a season resurgence down the line.
Emmett Mosley V becoming a focal point
Injured to start the year, true freshman Emmet Mosley V was held out of action for the first weeks of the season, allowing the anticipation for his debut to continue on even longer. But since his debut against Clemson, Mosley has quickly catapulted into being one of the team’s most important players, leading the way in targets this week against the Mustangs, signaling that the team is looking for him to be a big piece. Despite struggling this week, catching only three passes on 10 targets, Mosley brings tremendous upside, with Taylor confident that he will evolve into a consistent star.
“We'll have to see the whole tape. He can play better. He's a talented guy,” Taylor said. “He's a tough kid. Had some really good blocks. Made some nice catches. Obviously had I think one drop, which he's beating himself up over. But he's a really talented kid that is a tough kid. I'm really excited about him.”
Deep in a rebuild, the Cardinal may be better off playing their young talent on a more regular basis. With Mosley expected to have a bright future at Stanford, the program may keep him busy this year so that he gains that valuable experience.