Andrew Luck Plays Quarterback at Stanford Football Spring Practice
Andrew Luck has returned as a quarterback...in an unofficial capacity. During Monday's Stanford football spring practice, the former NFL star helped run some drills in the best way that he could think of-- by lining up at quarterback.
During some running back drills, the program's general manager lined up out of the shotgun formation and took snaps as he handed the ball off to some of the team's running backs.
Since taking the role as the general manager in November, Luck has been very active in all aspects of the program, but has most notably been very involved in practices--where the former Indianapolis Colts star has been spotted each and every session so far this spring.
But on Monday, Luck took it a step further as he not only lined up as the signal caller, but he also led the offense in and out of huddles.
Since announcing his former Colts coach, Frank Reich, as the interim coach, Luck has been much more active in the program than some would have thought he would be, being a major resource for Reich to get acclimated to the college level.
So far during spring practices, he has been instrumental in both dealing with the portal/any recruiting matters and with further helping the development of the current players.
Luck, who played in the NFL with the Colts from 2012-2018, retired during the preseason of the 2019 season and kept a low profile in the few years that followed his retirement. But since he took a role as a volunteer assistant coach with Palo Alto High School last season, Luck has since returned to the game of football in a larger capacity as the program's general manager.
Having Luck play quarterback in practice is a real treat. A four time Pro-Bowler, Luck put together a very solid pro career and is a well-respected name in the world of football.
With Elijah Brown set to take over as the full-time starting quarterback this season, having both Luck and Reich--another former NFL quarterback, could help the incoming sophomore fully develop into the star that him and the program know he can be.
While Luck is not looking to make a comeback, he certainly looks like he can still lead an offense. Not only did he go through the cadence that he had while in the League, but he also was calling plays for the offense and looked like someone who you would never know has been retired for years.
Stanford football will have a lot of eyes on them this season given all of the personnel changes, and if the program can shatter expectations and be better than anyone thought, then Stanford could be in for a bright future.