Anonymous Pac-12 coaches rip current state of Stanford program

In an era of college football where everything is publicized, one thing that rarely happens is coaches discussing other programs.

At least with their name attached the statement. Athlon Sports convinced coaches from around the Pac-12 to discuss their conference foes anonymously, which basically gives coaches the green light to truly reveal their thoughts about programs around the conference. Now obviously there was criticism about each an every program, but the critiques surrounding the Stanford program were all too familiar to their fan base.

Of all the teams, outside of Arizona State who other coaches seemed to be the least high on, Stanford was just one of the few teams to not have a positive statement said about the team going forward. It is evident that the media, fan base, and opposing coaches all recognize the program's flaws but the issue lies in the fact that David Shaw and company don't. Let's take a look at what other coaches think about the state of Stanford.