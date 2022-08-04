Skip to main content

Anonymous Pac-12 coaches rip current state of Stanford program

The coaches around the Pac-12 seem to think that Stanford's best days are behind them

In an era of college football where everything is publicized, one thing that rarely happens is coaches discussing other programs.

At least with their name attached the statement. Athlon Sports convinced coaches from around the Pac-12 to discuss their conference foes anonymously, which basically gives coaches the green light to truly reveal their thoughts about programs around the conference. Now obviously there was criticism about each an every program, but the critiques surrounding the Stanford program were all too familiar to their fan base.

Of all the teams, outside of Arizona State who other coaches seemed to be the least high on, Stanford was just one of the few teams to not have a positive statement said about the team going forward. It is evident that the media, fan base, and opposing coaches all recognize the program's flaws but the issue lies in the fact that David Shaw and company don't. Let's take a look at what other coaches think about the state of Stanford.

The program being out of date

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw (left) after the game after losing to Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.

"This program is really starting to show its age, and they're out of buzz right now. There's been so much coaching talent on that staff the last 15 years, and they've all left for NFL jobs or HC jobs."

2021 team was extremely slow

Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) hypes up his teammates during a huddle before the start of the game against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium.

"Last year, they were really, really big, but just as slow. We noticed that right away and adjusted to it."

Not the same caliber players

Stanford Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) catches a pass over Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Jack Kiser (24) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

"They're always going to have good offensive and defensive linemen, and they're going to have good tight ends, and now you expect them to be average or below-average at the skill positions. That's the biggest change from the [Andrew] Luck and [Kevin] Hogan eras. Have those positions dropped off because of scheme? It's worth asking because they don't innovate. It's shift and motion and deception to leverage your fronts, but they've been doing that for 15 years now."

Recruiting will get harder for Stanford than other teams

Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.

"Don't put a ton of stock into that recruiting class; USC is in transition, and most of the programs in the league are dipping more into the portal. Stanford can't do that. They've got to work the national net on high school recruiting and then develop guys. That's going to get harder and harder in the portal era."

How to succeed this season

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium

"The biggest success they could have this year is bringing on that younger group of starters and showing something that's specific to this season. Just anything different."

