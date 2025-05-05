Bachmeier Brothers Commit to BYU
Stanford football has had an up and down transfer portal to say the least. Throughout the offseason, they have experienced a coaching change, and over 20 players either leaving or joining the program. Two of the bigger names that have been lost just landed with BYU.
Two weeks ago, QB Bear Bachmeier stated his intent to enter the portal, likely due to a quarterback controversy that saw two quarterbacks being a part of the same eligibility class. A few days later, his brother, WR Tiger Bachmeier followed suit.
Tiger is going into his junior season after spending two years on The Farm. As a freshman, Bachmeier broke out for 409 yards and two touchdowns, giving a glimpse of future stardom for Stanford fans. However, in his sophomore campaign, Elic Ayomanor and Emmett Mosley V took the majority of the passes, leaving Bachmeier to just 67 yards all season.
For Bear, coming in as a four star freshman, Cardinal fans were excited to see what he could do on the field. Stanford needed a quarterback that could play, and Bachmeier could be an important depth piece for the future.
Over the weekend, Bear announced his commitment to play BYU, and Tiger soon followed.
It is an interesting move, as BYU has their quarterback in Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff was a star for the Cougars last season, carrying them to a phenomenal 9-0 start as well as a victory in the Valero Alamo Bowl over Heisman winner Travis Hunter. In the receiver room, the Cougars have their star, Chase Roberts, but could use some depth.
Without Bear in the mix at quarterback, the Cardinal will be deciding between Elijah Brown and new transfer Dylan Rizk, who committed to Stanford right after Bachmeier announced his intent to leave.
Overall, this is a tough loss for Stanford, and a good depth move for BYU. However, regardless of how fans currently feel, it will be settled on the field, when the Cougars host Stanford in week two next season.