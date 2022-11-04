Skip to main content

Best college football bets for Week 10

With great games of college football comes great bets

If you are feeling slightly like a degenerate that may or may not want to place a wager or two on college football, this is the place for you. 

It makes what I think is the best sport in the land that much better, because now you are counting on teenagers and people in their early 20s will come through for you and not mess up. As we all know, college football is one of the most unpredictable sports out there, and any team can beat any team on any given Saturday. That makes betting on it a blast. 

Welcome to the fourth and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, as in all three of the first three editions I went 2-of-4. While I have been nothing but consistent, I'm hoping to take that next step and have a perfect weekend.

Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.

With that being said here are "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable as I always do, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!

#6 Alabama vs. #10 LSU

LSU Tigers defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy (99) and defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) battle for a fumble by Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 20-14.

The College Football Playoff Committee was much higher on LSU than I was, but this team has shown a lot of improvements as each week goes on. This game is a resume booster for both of these teams and their postseason hopes, and I fully expect it to be a tightly contested matchup. If this game was in Tuscaloosa I'd feel more confident in Alabama, but considering it is at Death Valley I think that gives LSU a major boost. This Alabama team has been very inconsistent all year, and Jayden Daniels is the best dual threat they have faced yet which I think can pose some trouble. That is why I am taking LSU to cover.

Prediction: LSU +13.5

#23 Oregon State vs. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

This game is essentially an elimination game from the Pac-12 Championship race, as both of these teams are on the outside looking in, but have a chance if they don't lose another conference game. This is a Pac-12 After Dark game, with major stakes, oh and it is supposed to be extremely cold and wet. That screams pure chaos to me, and it is why I am going with the under.

Prediction: Under 54

#1 Tennessee vs. #3 Georgia

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee has been a team that has treated me well when it comes to Borba's Bets, so I think I have to include them in another bet here. I don't feel as confident in picking them to win outright, but I think at a minimum they can keep it close enough to cover. This is a huge game for their Cinderella season, and it will be a must watch game for sure.

Prediction: Tennessee +8

#18 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during warmups before the game against Central Michigan Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Something about this game is really fishy, which is usually a sign to stay away when putting money on a game. However, I am going against my conscience and I am doing the opposite of staying away. The odds aren't great on this bet, but when you consider how terrible Oklahoma State looked last week, the rumors of Spencer Sanders being hurt, and the rumors that Jalon Daniels could be back. I have to ride the Jayhawks here.

Prediction: Kansas ML 

