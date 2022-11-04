Best college football bets for Week 10

If you are feeling slightly like a degenerate that may or may not want to place a wager or two on college football, this is the place for you.

It makes what I think is the best sport in the land that much better, because now you are counting on teenagers and people in their early 20s will come through for you and not mess up. As we all know, college football is one of the most unpredictable sports out there, and any team can beat any team on any given Saturday. That makes betting on it a blast.

Welcome to the fourth and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, as in all three of the first three editions I went 2-of-4. While I have been nothing but consistent, I'm hoping to take that next step and have a perfect weekend.

Just a friendly reminder, these are educated guesses, so please do not wager your mortgage or anything crazy. This is not so much betting advice as it is some bets that I personally like.

With that being said here are "Borba's Bets". To hold myself accountable as I always do, I will go over the results on Sunday or Monday and keep track of my record!