Best Week 11 college football bets
Greetings to all my weekly degenerates, and welcome to those of you who are looking to delve into some college football gambling.
This is the fifth and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 9-7.
Let's see if my gut is guiding me to the right bets this week, and see how well we do on the latest edition of Borba's Bets!
#4 TCU vs. #18 Texas
This game has major Big 12 Championship implications, and can even affect the College Football Playoff. I am referring to this as the Gary Patterson bowl, as the former TCU coach is now on the Texas sidelines in an assistant to the head coach role. This line has been interesting to monitor all week, and there is clearly something fishy about this game. It recently moved from Texas being favored by 7 to 7.5, which tells me something is up. The Longhorns are consistently good at building double digit leads, but they are equally as good at losing them in the second half. This may be the week that they are able to hold onto it. I expect a steady diet of Bijan Robinson against a TCU run defense that ranks in the middle of the pack against the ground attack.
Bet: Texas -7.5
#25 Washington vs. #5 Oregon
Another game with conference championship and playoff implications, this rivalry matchup can strengthen Oregon's resume or help Washington crawl back into the Pac-12 Championship conversation. It also happens to be between two of the hottest offenses in the country who are opposed by less than stellar defenses. The line is a bit high for my liking here, but they both average 38 or more points, so I am confident that the offenses will prevail and the over will hit.
Bet: Over 72.5
#20 Notre Dame vs. Navy
I told myself I would never include a bet that features a military academy due to the fact that I am anti-triple option. However, in honor of Veterans Day and the fact I think Notre Dame may be riding too high I will make an exception. They are coming off of back to back wins against ranked opponents with wins over No. 16 Syracuse and No. 4 Clemson, and I think they may be due for a unexpected tough game to bring them back down to earth. I fully expect the Irish to win this game, but I think the Midshipmen can keep within the 17 margin thanks to their tremendous run defense.
Bet: Navy+ 17
Fresno State vs. UNLV
After a fairly decent start to the season, UNLV has since lost four of their last five. The road to bowl eligibility won't get any easier with the best offense in the Mountain West coming to town. Fresno State on there other hand is as hot as can be, riding a four-game win streak. With Jake Haener back, they have their sights set on the Mountain West Championship. I think they are able to unleash high octane attack against the Rebels.
Bet: Fresno State -9.5