Best Week 11 college football bets

Greetings to all my weekly degenerates, and welcome to those of you who are looking to delve into some college football gambling.

This is the fifth and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 9-7.

Let's see if my gut is guiding me to the right bets this week, and see how well we do on the latest edition of Borba's Bets!