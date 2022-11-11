Skip to main content

Best Week 11 college football bets

There is a prime opportunity to cash in on some huge bets this weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Greetings to all my weekly degenerates, and welcome to those of you who are looking to delve into some college football gambling. 

This is the fifth and hopefully best edition of "Borba's Bets". My weekly segment where I search for the four best bets across the college football landscape, and put together what I hope is a winning parlay. If you have been following Borba's Bets you would know that I am good for getting at least half correct, and hold a record of 9-7.

Let's see if my gut is guiding me to the right bets this week, and see how well we do on the latest edition of Borba's Bets!

#4 TCU vs. #18 Texas

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

This game has major Big 12 Championship implications, and can even affect the College Football Playoff. I am referring to this as the Gary Patterson bowl, as the former TCU coach is now on the Texas sidelines in an assistant to the head coach role. This line has been interesting to monitor all week, and there is clearly something fishy about this game. It recently moved from Texas being favored by 7 to 7.5, which tells me something is up. The Longhorns are consistently good at building double digit leads, but they are equally as good at losing them in the second half. This may be the week that they are able to hold onto it. I expect a steady diet of Bijan Robinson against a TCU run defense that ranks in the middle of the pack against the ground attack. 

Bet: Texas -7.5

#25 Washington vs. #5 Oregon

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Another game with conference championship and playoff implications, this rivalry matchup can strengthen Oregon's resume or help Washington crawl back into the Pac-12 Championship conversation. It also happens to be between two of the hottest offenses in the country who are opposed by less than stellar defenses. The line is a bit high for my liking here, but they both average 38 or more points, so I am confident that the offenses will prevail and the over will hit.

Bet: Over 72.5

#20 Notre Dame vs. Navy

Navy Midshipmen quarterback Tai Lavatai (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

I told myself I would never include a bet that features a military academy due to the fact that I am anti-triple option. However, in honor of Veterans Day and the fact I think Notre Dame may be riding too high I will make an exception. They are coming off of back to back wins against ranked opponents with wins over No. 16 Syracuse and No. 4 Clemson, and I think they may be due for a unexpected tough game to bring them back down to earth. I fully expect the Irish to win this game, but I think the Midshipmen can keep within the 17 margin thanks to their tremendous run defense. 

Bet: Navy+ 17 

Fresno State vs. UNLV

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park.

After a fairly decent start to the season, UNLV has since lost four of their last five. The road to bowl eligibility won't get any easier with the best offense in the Mountain West coming to town. Fresno State on there other hand is as hot as can be, riding a four-game win streak. With Jake Haener back, they have their sights set on the Mountain West Championship. I think they are able to unleash high octane attack against the Rebels.

Bet: Fresno State -9.5

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Best Week 11 college football bets

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal tight end Tucker Fisk (88) runs onto the field with his teammates waving the American flag before the game against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
Football

What to expect from Stanford at Utah

By Marco Martinez
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw during the fourth quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

If Stanford Loses at Utah, Should They Fire Head Coach David Shaw?

By Marco Martinez
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

Blake Martinez announces retirement from the NFL

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Haley Jones (30) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Evina Westbrook (22) defends during the first half in the Final Four semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Target Center.
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Haley Jones makes appearance on Jeopardy

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Five steps to rebuilding Stanford's football program

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw talks with quarterback Tanner McKee (18) during a time out in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Football

Stanford travels to Utah as four score underdog

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Sports Illustrated Week 11 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By Kevin Borba