Skip to main content
Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly no longer in discussion to become partners

Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly no longer in discussion to become partners

After discussions between the two conferences were expected to end in a merger of some sort it has been reported that they will not be partnering up

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

After discussions between the two conferences were expected to end in a merger of some sort it has been reported that they will not be partnering up

After the departures of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, there were many questions surrounding what would happen to the remaining 10 Pac-12 schools that were blindsided by the move.

Over the past couple weeks there seemed to be signs of a Pac-12 and Big 12 partnership of some sort, but according to ESPN's Pete Thamel those discussions have ceased. Thamel explained that the one of the main reasons for the talks ending was the fact that the Big 12 just didn't think the revenue needle would be moved after merging with the remaining Pac-12 schools. While a full merger with the Pac-12 is something that the Big 12 reportedly had to think about, Thamel explained the Big 12 simply just didn't think the value was there saying:

The Pac-12 source indicated the Big 12 was interested in that option. A Big 12 source said the Big 12 needed more time to explore that option further, which it did over the weekend and decided not to explore any options further.

Another Pac-12 source expressed skepticism to Thamel as there was confusion as to what would happen with each leagues' media rights expiring at different times. One Pac-12 source told Thamel that it was the Pac-12 that the partnership didn't make as much sense to saying:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Because the Big 12 media rights can't be negotiated until 2024, Pac-12 schools have no motivation to join the Big 12," said a Pac-12 source. "The Pac-12 has announced that they're staying together and are in the middle of media rights negotiations."

The end of the talks mean a couple things for the Pac-12, with the first and foremost being that they have two more years remaining in their television deal. It also means that Pac-12 schools have a high chance of being poached by other conferences. 

The conference still has a chance to stay afloat, as they were granted the chance to enter negotiations for its next media rights agreements. This means the league will have to explore different avenues to bring in more revenue with what will likely be new partnerships. 

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

Pac-12 logo on the field during the NCAAF game at Sun Devil Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona.
Football

Big 12 and Pac-12 reportedly no longer in discussion to become partners

By Kevin Borba3 minutes ago
Kirk Herbstreit watches the Ohio State Buckeyes spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Ncaa Football Ohio State Spring Game
Football

Kirk Herbstreit predicts three power conferences when the dust of conference realignment settles

By Kevin Borba1 hour ago
Stanford Cardinal second baseman Brett Barrera (33) gestures to the bench after doubling in the first run of the game Auburn Tigers at Charles Schwab Field.
Softball/Baseball

Brett Barrera taken by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Oregon's Jack Scanlon, left, tries to steal second ahead of the tag by Stanford's Adam Crampton during the third inning.
Softball/Baseball

Adam Crampton gets selected by the Baltimore Orioles

By Kevin Borba2 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Walter Rouse (75) celebrates after the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

Stanford lands commitment from four-star EDGE Hunter Clegg

By Kevin Borba3 hours ago
Stanford's Kody Huff follows the flight of his grand slam against Connecticut during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Softball/Baseball

Stanford catcher Kody Huff gets selected by the Colorado Rockies

By Kevin Borba5 hours ago
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls out the play to teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium
Football

Tanner McKee named to Maxwell Award watch list

By Kevin Borba6 hours ago
Running back Emmitt Smith #22 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 9,1989 in Gainsville, Florida.
Football

Sons of college football legends to know in 2022

By Kevin Borba7 hours ago