Brycen Tremayne announces intentions to enter the NFL Draft

Stanford loses another talented player to the NFL Draft
Senior receiver Brycen Tremayne took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his time at Stanford has come to an end.

The 6-foot-4 receiver announced that he will be entering his name into the NFL Draft, joining fellow Stanford receivers Michael Wilson and Elijah Higgins and of course, quarterback Tanner McKee

Tremayne is arguably one of the best jump ball catchers in the country as it honestly appeared that the quarterback could just throw it in his vicinity, and he would come down with it. Despite the team as a whole having a down year in 2022, this was his best statistical season.

Playing in more than five games for the first time in four years, as injuries derailed his previous seasons, specially a gruesome leg injury a year ago against Oregon. He finished this season with career highs in catches and yards, with 38 for 480, and also added three touchdowns. 

