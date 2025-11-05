Carvana and Stanford Athletics Announce New Multi-Year Partnership
In today's era of college sports where money is a driving factor, schools have taken the measures necessary to ensure that they are able to stay competitive during these times. From fundraising to NIL opportunities, it is vitally important that university's athletics departments are equipped to handle big business.
And one of the ways that schools are staying current is by getting involved in sponsorships to help generate extra revenue.
For Stanford, that includes signing a multi-year partnership with one of the nation's biggest e-commerce platforms for automobiles. On Tuesday, it was announced that Stanford Athletics and Carvana agreed to a multi-year partnership.
By agreeing to the partnership, Carvana becomes the official auto retailer of Stanford Athletics and will bring its customer-first, tech-driven approach to Stanford's campus. After the deal was announced, Stanford AD John Donahoe gave his thoughts and is excited for what this partnership could do for the athletics department.
"Carvana’s pioneering, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to creating exceptional experiences make them an exciting partner for Stanford Athletics," Donahoe said. "We’re looking forward to building on Stanford’s tremendous athletic and academic legacy, teaming up with Carvana to elevate Cardinal traditions for students, athletes, alumni, and fans."
Now a part of the Stanford sports experience, Carvana will help bring many Cardinal traditions to life in new, exciting and innovative ways. The traditions that will be included in the partnership include:
The 6th Man Driven by Carvana- Carvana will become the new presenting sponsor of Stanford
Basketball’s student sections, helping to power the energy inside the arena with co-branded giveaways, visible signage, and a refreshed student section lounge known as the Carvana Club.
Carvana Keys- At each home football game, fans will take part in the kickoff key-shaking tradition,
complete with custom LED signage to light up the sidelines and rev up the energy of the crowd.
'Rev It Up' Cam fueled by Carvana- A new videoboard feature at home basketball games will capture
the loudest fans in the building and spotlight their Cardinal pride.
Interactive In-Game Competitions- Select basketball home games will feature on-court contests with exclusive prizes designed to get students on their feet and fans in the game.
Aside from what Carvana will bring on game days, both Carvana and Stanford University will highlight the entrepreneurial mentality of Stanford student-athletes.
In addition to producing a co-branded content series that highlights off-field achievements of student-athletes, Stanford and Carvana will host networking events that connects Stanford students and alumni with Carvana leaders, which is meant to create new pathways for mentorship and career growth opportunities.
"This partnership is meaningful on both a personal and professional level," Dan Gill, Carvana's Chief Product Officer and former Stanford gymnast said. "As a student-athlete at Stanford, I learned so much about persistence, resilience, creativity, and teamwork – key qualities that also guide Carvana’s culture. It’s exciting to see these two communities come together in a way that celebrates and builds on the values of Stanford Athletics."
The partnership will officially begin next fall, where students, fans and alumni will see everything come to life. The official campaign kickoff video can be viewed here.