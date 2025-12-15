Stanford Star Reaches 1,000 Career Points

While Stanford fans were cheering on the Cardinal in their road win over San Jose State on Saturday afternoon, they may not have realized that a current player had made history during the Bay Area battle.

Stanford power forward Chisom Okpara knocked home a basket in the first half that helped him push past 1,000 points career points in his sentimental collegiate career. It’s a huge accomplishment for himself, his family, friends, and everyone involved.

Interestingly enough, Okpara’s career has been one quite like no other. Okpara began his college career at Harvard, where he immediately burst onto the scene in the Ivy League. As a freshman, he averaged 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, and ended up starting two games that season. The following year he turned into one of the top players in the conference.

Okpara improved to 16.5 points and 5 rebounds per game as just a sophomore, and clearly coaches could tell he was at another level. He didn’t find too much team success at Harvard, and wanted to move up to the power five, where he ultimately found Stanford.

And his career on The Farm looked similar to the one he had back in Cambridge, MA. Okpara’s opening season with Stanford in 2024-25 was solid, where he started five games and was consistently in the rotation, but he wasn’t able to achieve the same level of stardom he'd previously had.

It was easy to tell that his physicality wasn’t translating just yet, but that all changed his senior year.

Okpara is currently not only one of the best players of the team, but one of the leaders of the program as well. His full potential has been on display, and there are many strides towards greatness that he has shown this season. Game after game, Okpara is able to consistently put up great numbers, and impact the game positively for the Cardinal.

He has averaged 14.7 points per game this season, starting each of the teams’ first ten games of the year. No amount of points have been more important than his 20 against San Jose State this past weekend, where he was able to break the record his 1,000th point.

It’s a genuine accomplishment, and while his points didn’t all come as a Stanford Cardinal, he definitely is turning into a bit of a legend on The Farm.

Not only was he able to score 1,000 points on the basketball court, but his ability to do it at two schools that are widely regarded as the two best academically in the nation show his incredible ability both on the hardwood and in the classroom.

Okpara still has at least 21 games left to play this season, though he'll likely add a few more with conference tournament and postseason games. With the ball in his hands frequently, Okpara has a chance to not only continue to show Stanford fans the talent he is, but show the rest of the ACC and college basketball fans what a talent he truly is.

