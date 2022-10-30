College football: Recapping Stanford's Week 9 loss to #12 UCLA

After falling behind big in the first half to No. 12 UCLA, Stanford found themselves with a huge chance to gain some momentum to start the second half.

Freshman sensation David Bailey smacked the ball loose from Zach Charbonnet, but rather than dive on it, a couple Stanford defenders attempted to scoop and score. A few plays later, Bailey was able to bring down Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the huge sack.

The offense again continued to struggle, as the offensive line cannot give Tanner McKee anytime to throw. The Cardinal were forced to punt again. The Stanford defense has been surprisingly good at making halftime adjustments, and held UCLA scoreless until late into the third quarter. The only issue was the fact that the Cardinal offense was simply unable to get anything going to compliment that defensive effort, punting on three of their four drives in the second half.

They were able to score a touchdown late when the game was far out of reach, and UCLA had already tacked on two more huge touchdown runs to make it 38-6 prior to the Stanford touchdown. The Bruins would go on to win 38-13.

Overall, this Stanford offense played their worst game of the season and looked abysmal. The offensive line couldn't block a parked car, which forced McKee to try and make throws happen before they were there. On the other side of the ball, the defense was absolutely gashed by the run game. Charbonnet alone ran for nearly 200 yards, while averaging 9.4 yards per carry, and added three of UCLA's five rushing touchdowns.

Going into the game we all knew it was going to be a tough matchup, but I will say it was disappointing to see how poor Stanford looked after winning two games.

Stats Comparison:

Total Yards: Stanford 270, UCLA 523

Passing Yards: Stanford 125 , UCLA 199

Rushing Yards: Stanford 145, UCLA 324

Penalties: Stanford 3-25 , UCLA 6-60

Turnovers: Stanford 1 , UCLA 1

Time of possession: Stanford 31:27, UCLA 28:33