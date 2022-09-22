College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4

Everyone loves a true underdog story, except for when you are a nationally ranked team vying for a chance at a playoff spot.

In that case, being on the wrong side of an underdog story like Texas A&M was for App State, is a ranked team's worst nightmare. Last week we saw a few ranked teams get upset by an unranked or lower ranked team, and I personally identified two of them. Of course No. 24 Texas A&M was on the right end of an upset this time as they took down No. 13 Miami, but that wasn't the biggest upset of Week 3. Unranked Washington was able to blow out No. 11 Michigan State, leading by as many as 20 points at times.

So, whether you are someone who gambles, or are a fan worried about your team, here are a few teams that I think are on upset alert in Week 4.