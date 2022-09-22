Skip to main content

College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4

These ranked teams may fall if they aren't careful
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Everyone loves a true underdog story, except for when you are a nationally ranked team vying for a chance at a playoff spot.

In that case, being on the wrong side of an underdog story like Texas A&M was for App State, is a ranked team's worst nightmare. Last week we saw a few ranked teams get upset by an unranked or lower ranked team, and I personally identified two of them. Of course No. 24 Texas A&M was on the right end of an upset this time as they took down No. 13 Miami, but that wasn't the biggest upset of Week 3. Unranked Washington was able to blow out No. 11 Michigan State, leading by as many as 20 points at times. 

So, whether you are someone who gambles, or are a fan worried about your team, here are a few teams that I think are on upset alert in Week 4. 

#22 Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian yells orders at players during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.

Opponent: Texas Tech 

Favorite: Texas -7.0

ESPN FPI: 80.5% Chance to win 

Reason For Concern:

The Longhorns are riding a high after nearly knocking off No. 1 Alabama with a injured backup quarterback, and blowing out one of the best Group of Five teams in the country. To start off Big 12 play they are visiting Lubbock for what will be a very hostile and sold out crowd. The Longhorns dropped 70 on Texas Tech last year, and pair that with the fact the Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to No. 16 NC State, they will have a major chip on their shoulder. If Texas is without Quinn Ewers this week, who is reportedly traveling with the team and suiting up, the game could be closer than Texas fans would like. We just have't seen enough out of Hudson Card to be confident that he will consistently make the right throws to lead Texas to victory. Also, this game will be a great test of where Texas is at as a program. Lately they have fumbled success. 

#5 Clemson

Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

Opponent: #21 Wake Forrest 

Favorite: Clemson -7.0

ESPN FPI: 78.9% Chance to win

Reason For Concern:

Wake Forrest is currently on a 13-year losing streak against Clemson, but may finally be able to end it. Clemson has done fine in their first three game against lesser opponents, but quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has still yet to impress. I firmly believe this could be the game he gets the Kelly Bryant treatment in favor of stud freshman Cade Klubnik. Wake Forrest had a close call last week with Liberty, but emotions will be running high this week. If Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons are able to score on that tough Clemson defense, they have a legitimate chance. 

#17 Baylor

Oct 30, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) makes a reception over Texas Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison (5) and Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) in the second half of an NCAA football game at McLane Stadium

Opponent: Iowa State 

Favorite: Iowa State -2.5

ESPN FPI: 52.8% Chance to win

Reason For Concern:

Baylor has already fallen to BYU, and this Iowa State team may be one of the bets unranked teams in the country right now. The game is at Iowa State, and Baylor hasn't won in Ames since 2016. If Iowa State can force a turnover or two, something they are prone to doing so as they rank No. 9 nationally in turnovers forced, they have a legitimate chance at winning. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has yet to have a breakout game, and doing so against Iowa State will be difficult. 

#7 USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Opponent: Oregon State 

Favorite: USC -6.0

ESPN FPI: 69.4% Chance to win

Reason For Concern:

Oregon State is starting this season off hot with their first 3-0 start since 2014. The Beavers blew out a very different USC team last season, but they still have a great chance at winning again. Both teams can score with USC averaging 50 and Oregon state averaging 45, so it will come down to who can get a more clutch stop. If you are familiar with Lincoln Riley led teams, that is typically not their forte. With a win, the Beavers would surely ascend into the top-25. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.
Football

College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

What Amazon's NFL success means for the Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) passes the football during the third quarter against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Football

How Stanford and No. 18 Washington compare statistically

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach Jerod Haase is pictured in a game against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena
Basketball

Top 150 junior guard Gicarri Harris speaks highly of Stanford

By Kevin Borba
A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) prepares to throw the ball on the Pac-12 logo at midfield against the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

How potential Pac-12 expansion targets are doing so far

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

FanNation's Week 4 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
Nov 5, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith (22) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Stanford running back E.J. Smith ruled out for game against Washington

By Kevin Borba