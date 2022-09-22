College football: Teams on upset alert in Week 4
Everyone loves a true underdog story, except for when you are a nationally ranked team vying for a chance at a playoff spot.
In that case, being on the wrong side of an underdog story like Texas A&M was for App State, is a ranked team's worst nightmare. Last week we saw a few ranked teams get upset by an unranked or lower ranked team, and I personally identified two of them. Of course No. 24 Texas A&M was on the right end of an upset this time as they took down No. 13 Miami, but that wasn't the biggest upset of Week 3. Unranked Washington was able to blow out No. 11 Michigan State, leading by as many as 20 points at times.
So, whether you are someone who gambles, or are a fan worried about your team, here are a few teams that I think are on upset alert in Week 4.
#22 Texas
Opponent: Texas Tech
Favorite: Texas -7.0
ESPN FPI: 80.5% Chance to win
Reason For Concern:
The Longhorns are riding a high after nearly knocking off No. 1 Alabama with a injured backup quarterback, and blowing out one of the best Group of Five teams in the country. To start off Big 12 play they are visiting Lubbock for what will be a very hostile and sold out crowd. The Longhorns dropped 70 on Texas Tech last year, and pair that with the fact the Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to No. 16 NC State, they will have a major chip on their shoulder. If Texas is without Quinn Ewers this week, who is reportedly traveling with the team and suiting up, the game could be closer than Texas fans would like. We just have't seen enough out of Hudson Card to be confident that he will consistently make the right throws to lead Texas to victory. Also, this game will be a great test of where Texas is at as a program. Lately they have fumbled success.
#5 Clemson
Opponent: #21 Wake Forrest
Favorite: Clemson -7.0
ESPN FPI: 78.9% Chance to win
Reason For Concern:
Wake Forrest is currently on a 13-year losing streak against Clemson, but may finally be able to end it. Clemson has done fine in their first three game against lesser opponents, but quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has still yet to impress. I firmly believe this could be the game he gets the Kelly Bryant treatment in favor of stud freshman Cade Klubnik. Wake Forrest had a close call last week with Liberty, but emotions will be running high this week. If Sam Hartman and the Demon Deacons are able to score on that tough Clemson defense, they have a legitimate chance.
#17 Baylor
Opponent: Iowa State
Favorite: Iowa State -2.5
ESPN FPI: 52.8% Chance to win
Reason For Concern:
Baylor has already fallen to BYU, and this Iowa State team may be one of the bets unranked teams in the country right now. The game is at Iowa State, and Baylor hasn't won in Ames since 2016. If Iowa State can force a turnover or two, something they are prone to doing so as they rank No. 9 nationally in turnovers forced, they have a legitimate chance at winning. Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen has yet to have a breakout game, and doing so against Iowa State will be difficult.
#7 USC
Opponent: Oregon State
Favorite: USC -6.0
ESPN FPI: 69.4% Chance to win
Reason For Concern:
Oregon State is starting this season off hot with their first 3-0 start since 2014. The Beavers blew out a very different USC team last season, but they still have a great chance at winning again. Both teams can score with USC averaging 50 and Oregon state averaging 45, so it will come down to who can get a more clutch stop. If you are familiar with Lincoln Riley led teams, that is typically not their forte. With a win, the Beavers would surely ascend into the top-25.