Skip to main content

College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

Stanford is looking to extend their win streak to three games while they continue their quest to make a bowl game as they take on UCLA
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Stanford is making a late push to play themselves into a bowl game. They are just three wins away from doing so, but will not have an easy path to get there.

Standing in their way this week is prolific No. 12 UCLA team that has one of the best offenses in the country. The Cardinal are looking to win their second road game in three weeks, as two weeks ago they pulled off a huge win in South Bend over Notre Dame. It will be a tall task to beat this Bruin team, but anything can happen any given weekend in college football. Here is all of the information about the game you will need!

WHO: #12 UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN – Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline), Todd McShay (field analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 85, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -16.5 (-118), Stanford +16.5 (-110)

MONEY LINE: UCLA -800, Stanford +550

OVER/UNDER: O 64.5 (-118), U 64.5 (-110)

Beating the Bruins will not to be easy by any means, but it really doesn't help that Stanford is without starting running back Casey Filkins who is believed to be done for the year. Filkins marks the second starting running back that Stanford has lost, as E.J. Smith went down during the Week 2 loss to USC. This means that quarterback Tanner McKee will need to have a huge passing day in order to propel this team to a win. Something that he is capable of, and it helps that this Bruin defense is susceptible to giving up big passing games, as their opponents average 290 yards passing against them. 

It will come down to how many times the Stanford defense can stop this UCLA offense, which is led by one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has thrown for 1,772 yards, 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 73.8% of his passes. Joining him in the backfield is the best running back in the conference in Zach Charbonnet, who has rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry. 

The defense has been worlds better in the last two weeks compared to how they looked to start the year. If they can limit the run game they have a legitimate chance to win. All three of Stanford's wins this season came when the defense allowed 160-yards rushing or less.

A win here makes life much easier for Stanford's bowl hopes, and could help get David Shaw off the hot seat. 

In This Article (2)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

By Kevin Borba
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks to pass the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium.
Football

Four must-watch Week 9 college football games

By Kevin Borba
The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. College Football Rose Bowl
Football

Best college football bets for Week 9

By Kevin Borba
; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw leads players onto the field before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Looking at Stanford's Remaining Schedule

By Marco Martinez
Oct 1, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw reacts after a play during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 45-27.
Football

David Shaw among 247Sports' coaches on the hot seat

By Kevin Borba
Berkeley, California, USA; A view of the Pac-12 logo on the court as seen before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion.
Basketball

Where every team ranked in Pac-12 Preseason Men's Basketball Poll

By Kevin Borba
South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Patrick Fields (24) and safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrate after a defensive stop in the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Stanford projected to make bowl game by Action Network's Brett McMurphy

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Pac-12 presidents and chancellors reportedly meeting next week in regards to Media Rights and Expansion

By Kevin Borba