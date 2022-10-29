College football Week 9: How to Watch Stanford @ # 12 UCLA, Game Info, Betting Odds

Stanford is making a late push to play themselves into a bowl game. They are just three wins away from doing so, but will not have an easy path to get there.

Standing in their way this week is prolific No. 12 UCLA team that has one of the best offenses in the country. The Cardinal are looking to win their second road game in three weeks, as two weeks ago they pulled off a huge win in South Bend over Notre Dame. It will be a tall task to beat this Bruin team, but anything can happen any given weekend in college football. Here is all of the information about the game you will need!

WHO: #12 UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN – Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline), Todd McShay (field analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 85, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -16.5 (-118), Stanford +16.5 (-110)

MONEY LINE: UCLA -800, Stanford +550

OVER/UNDER: O 64.5 (-118), U 64.5 (-110)

Beating the Bruins will not to be easy by any means, but it really doesn't help that Stanford is without starting running back Casey Filkins who is believed to be done for the year. Filkins marks the second starting running back that Stanford has lost, as E.J. Smith went down during the Week 2 loss to USC. This means that quarterback Tanner McKee will need to have a huge passing day in order to propel this team to a win. Something that he is capable of, and it helps that this Bruin defense is susceptible to giving up big passing games, as their opponents average 290 yards passing against them.

It will come down to how many times the Stanford defense can stop this UCLA offense, which is led by one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the country in Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has thrown for 1,772 yards, 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions while completing 73.8% of his passes. Joining him in the backfield is the best running back in the conference in Zach Charbonnet, who has rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry.

The defense has been worlds better in the last two weeks compared to how they looked to start the year. If they can limit the run game they have a legitimate chance to win. All three of Stanford's wins this season came when the defense allowed 160-yards rushing or less.

A win here makes life much easier for Stanford's bowl hopes, and could help get David Shaw off the hot seat.