College football's biggest losers from Week 1

So close yet so far for some of these Group of Five schools looking to pull off the upset in week 1. Starting with ECU, who had No. 13 ranked NC State on the ropes, but failed to capitalize on two field goals to tie and later win the game. After trailing by 14, the Pirates came storming back and were in position to tie the game with a PAT. Their kicker pulled it left, but were gifted another chance with five seconds left to win the game with a 41-yarder. They missed. The pirates had the better game, making life difficult for potential first round pick Devin Leary who had a QBR of 36.8 and completed just 51% of his passes, but they couldn't capitalize. ECU lost by a score of 21-20

Something about the Carolinas, after leading North Carolina by two scores at one point, App State would go on to fall behind by 20. However, the Mountaineers would surge back in the fourth quarter and get a couple two-point conversion chances, one to win one to tie. The one that would have given them the lead ended in an over throw of a wide open and backpedalling receiver who ended up falling down. After scoring with nine seconds remaining, App State tried to power in the game-tying two point conversion, but fell short. They scored 40 points in the fourth, just to lose 63-61.

The other two Group of Teams who many had tabbed as potential teams that could pull off the upset were both Mountain West teams playing a Pac-12 school. Both San Diego State and Arizona had a chance to embarrass some Pac-12 teams like last season, but Arizona came out strong against the Aztecs beating them 38-20 and Boise State's quarterback had three early turnovers in a 34-17 loss to Oregon State.

Not to mention, UTSA took No. 24 Houston to triple overtime but lost by two.

All in all, not a great week for the Group of Five.