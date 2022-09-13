Skip to main content

College football's biggest losers from Week 2

For a handful of teams the start of the season has been tough sledding
It has only been a couple weeks into the college football season and so far we have seen multiple top-10 teams fall, coaching changes, and arguably some of the worst officiating of the year. 

Whether or not teams were ranked too high, or they are simply just underperforming there has been some criticisms thrown around. Just like there will be every week, there may be programs or people that you think qualify for the biggest loser but these are the five that stood out the most to me.

Let's dive into the biggest losers from Week 2 of the college football season. 

Scott Frost

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost walks on the field before a game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium.

Losing your job just three games into the season is never a great thing, but it has to sting a tad more when you led that team to a championship as a player back in the day. However, it was unfortunately bound to happen as for some reason Frost and company were unable to exercise their demons in one-score games. Nebraska had a 5-22 (.185) record in one-score games since Frost was hired. Dating back to last season, Nebraska's last nine losses were all by single digits with the two losses this season being by a combined six points. 

The cherry on top of this week's loss was the fact it was to Georgia Southern, who Nebraska paid $1.4 million to travel to Lincoln and play. He ended his tenure at Nebraska with a 16-31 record, and went from one of the sport's most creative offensive minds to a meme. On the bright side for Frost, he will receive his full $15 million buyout.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman watches warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium

The start to the season for Notre Dame is quickly coming off the rails, as a close loss to a top-5 Ohio State instilled confidence surrounding the program, but a 26-21 loss to Marshall at home has not been handled well. As it shouldn't be. Notre Dame was favored by three touchdowns, and were simply outplayed by Marshall.

To make matters worse, the Irish lost their starting quarterback Tyler Buchner to a season ending injury. Marcus Freeman is now the first head coach in program history to go 0-3 to start off his tenure. There just seems to be so many issues at the moment as the offense is averaging a putrid 15.5 points, they aren't getting the ball in the hands of running back Chris Tyree, and it appears their best quarterback is still in high school in five-star C.J. Carr. The Irish still have North Carolina, BYU, Stanford, Clemosn, and USC on the schedule. This could end up being a 7-5 season if the Irish continue to stumble. 

Texas A&M

Appalachian State Mountaineers tight end Henry Pearson (88) catches a nine yard pass for a touchdown against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Deuce Harmon (11) in the third quarter at Kyle Field. Appalachian State won 17-14.

If this was a more positively oriented article about winners of college football, it would be about the Sun Belt. Notre Dame and Nebraska weren't the only schools to get taken down by a team that they paid to come to their school. No. 6 Texas A&M hosted Appalachian State, and couldn't get their offense going at all with quarterback Haynes King failing to surpass the 100-yard mark. The Aggies also failed to get App State's offense off the field as the Mountaineers had the ball for over 41 minutes. 

The Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M continues to be puzzling as it appears he has lost his ability to be the "quarterback whisperer" and his offense looks more archaic every week. Off the field, their five-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart was spotted liking Texas related tweets after the Longhorns' game against Alabama. This could mean nothing, but in a day and age where young people know exactly what they are doing, this may be a bad sign. Staying on the recruiting trail for the Aggies, five-star running back Rueben Owens was scheduled to visit A&M this weekend, but according to his Instagram story that appears to no longer be the case. The schedule for the Aggies only gets tougher, as they play five ranked teams in their next seven games. 

Big 12 officiating

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian yells orders at players during the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022.

Big 12 refs have never had a reputation for being the best in their field, but on Saturday the whole country saw firsthand why there is a notion around Big 12 refs. With No. 1 Alabama traveling to Austin to take on Texas, there were a record high amount of eyeballs watching the game and they were treated to a great game. However, many fans and analyst like took to Twitter to berate referee Scott Campbell and his crew after Alabama won by a score of 20-19,

There were missed face mask calls, missed pass interference calls, missed holdings, and a missed safety or grounding call that many view as costing Texas the game. T'Vondre Sweat appeared to sack Alabama's Bryce Young in the end zone for a safety, but Campbell's crew called DeMarvion Overshown for both roughing the passer and targeting on the play. Campbell then reviewed the play for targeting, and announced that there was no targeting at the penalty was explained incorrectly to him leading to the overturning of roughing. 

They were unable to review if it were grounding due to the fact that it wasn't called on the field, but many across the sport believe that the call was wrong regardless. 

