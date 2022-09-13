College football's biggest losers from Week 2

It has only been a couple weeks into the college football season and so far we have seen multiple top-10 teams fall, coaching changes, and arguably some of the worst officiating of the year.

Whether or not teams were ranked too high, or they are simply just underperforming there has been some criticisms thrown around. Just like there will be every week, there may be programs or people that you think qualify for the biggest loser but these are the five that stood out the most to me.

Let's dive into the biggest losers from Week 2 of the college football season.