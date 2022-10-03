Skip to main content

David Bailey ranked as one of college football's best freshman

Stanford freshman David Bailey is proving why he was so highly touted coming out of high school

The talent around the country in college football is unreal, and some of the players that are standing out the most are the newbies. 

Contrary to college football of the past, it is not as rare for a freshman to come in and have an immediate impact. Something that has been more common thanks to the ability to be an early enrollee. However, it is still considered rare to do either of those things at Stanford. 

However, despite its unlikeliness, four-star EDGE David Bailey was not only able to enroll early, but was able to earn himself a starting spot. The Mater Dei product is one of the lone bright spots in what has been a subpar defensive front for Stanford. He was even highlighted as one of the 10 best freshman of Week 5 by 247Sports for his performance in Stanford's loss to Oregon. 

Bailey was one of the more productive people in what was a tough showing, as 247Sports even went as far to say that he could be a player that help turns around Stanford saying:

A star for powerhouse Mater Dei in California, Bailey just missed receiving a five-star ranking from 247Sports—33 players received five-star nods, with Bailey coming in at No. 34 overall, and the third-ranked edge-rusher in the 2022 class. And while the Cardinal weren’t up for the challenge against Oregon, falling 45-27 in a game that was 31-3 at halftime, Bailey showed something to get excited about with seven tackles, four pressures and a tackle for loss. As the highest-ranked player in a fairly strong recruiting class, Bailey could be among the foundational pieces should David Shaw get Stanford back on the right track.

It will take a lot more than one guy, but it is a good sign for Stanford that they are getting some kind of production from their defensive front unit which has been struggling as of late. 

Bailey currently has 15 total tackles, 10 solo, and .5 of a sack on the year.

