David Shaw hints at Stanford being a team ready to make noise this season

With practically every expert and outlet counting them out Stanford and David Shaw have confidence
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford has been in a bit of a rut over the past few seasons having two sub .500 seasons in the past three years. 

While most outlets and experts are calling for another down year for Stanford, head coach David Shaw gave an invigorating answer at Pac-12 Media Day as to how he feels his team will do this season. Shaw compared his team to a predator stalking their prey, and waiting to surprise them saying:

Now many people will say that this is just typical coach speak by Shaw who obviously isn't going to agree his team will struggle, but what many people do not really consider when they think of the Cardinal, is the experience they have on offense. Led by Tanner McKee, the Stanford offense is returning one of the most experienced offenses in the country and if everyone can stay healthy they have a chance to cause some serious damage. 

With their win projection only at about four wins, there is only room to go up in 2022. 

While some might look at their total offense ranking of No. 122 in the country, that wasn't representative of what we could see this season. The offense was consistently banged up last season as McKee never had all of his starting receivers available at once, he himself suffered an injury, and the offensive line was also banged up. With another year together and some much needed improvement from the offensive line, the Cardinal could really be waiting to pounce and pull off some huge upsets this season. 

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal coach David Shaw speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
