Elijah Brown still has the ability to redshirt this season for Stanford
This season hasn't gone the way that Stanford football coach Troy Taylor had hoped, with the Cardinal sitting at 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the ACC, and riding a six-game losing streak after a 2-1 start to the 2024 season. Part of the reason has been due to lackluster play from various position groups, but a big factor has been injuries on a weekly basis. When Stanford is healthy, they've shown that they're able to compete, but with the injuries piling up, they have been out of a few more games.
One of the players on their roster that has missed some time this season is freshman QB Elijah Brown, a four-star recruit, who was injured following his college debut against Cal Poly early in the year. He went 7-for-7 against the Mustangs in that one, then missed about five weeks before returning against the SMU Mustangs on October 19, being inserted after Stanford fell behind 21-0 in the first.
Brown also played against Wake Forest the following week, before Ashton Daniels got hot at QB and remained in the game. Because of his performance in that game, Daniels earned the start this past weekend against NC State, but had to leave the game early due to injury. Justin Lamson, not Brown, took his spot in the huddle.
Coach Taylor was asked about the decision postgame, since Brown was beginning to look like he could be the starter, and then was passed over in this game.
"Elijah still has the ability to redshirt and play one more game. We think that's something we should keep in mind," Taylor said.
The NCAA rule for football: "12.8.3.1.6 Exception: In football, a student-athlete representing a Division I institution may compete in up to four contests in a season without using a season of competition."
Brown, to this point, has played in three games and is likely the quarterback of the future for the Cardinal. Keeping that option open for him is a solid plan. Taylor can also choose when to deploy him over the next three games which include matchups against No. 25 Louisville, The Big Game against Cal, and then wrapping up the season against San José State. If they go the redshirt route, which game they choose to deploy him could be interesting.
The biggest competition would be the ranked Louisville squad, while the best atmosphere could be at Cal. Facing the Spartans would be seen as a nice tune-up for some added experience to end the season.
So far in his college career Brown is 28-for-48 for 274 yards, two TDs, and three INTs. His overall passer rating is a 107.5, though his in-conference rating is a bit lower at 80.9.
If Brown is to redshirt at some point this year, it would make more sense to have him play a full game in order to get as many reps heading into 2025 as possible, rather than inserting him late in a game that Stanford is already down big, like they were over the weekend against NC State.