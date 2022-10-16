Everything David Shaw said after Stanford's huge win over rival Notre Dame

Stanford went into South Bend as double digit underdogs, but left with what could very well be a program lifting win.

The Cardinal limped into the game against Notre Dame having lost four straight games this season, and three of the last meetings against the Irish. Morale definitely seemed to be down, especially after last week's loss to Oregon State that saw the Beavers win the game in the final 30 seconds after trailing the whole game.

The first thing Stanford head coach David Shaw said to the media after Stanford's 16-14 victory of Notre Dame was "We needed this". The coach was obviously much happier than the last few times we have spoken, so let's take a look at everything he said after the huge win over Notre Dame.