Everything David Shaw said after the win over Colgate

Despite blowing out their Week 1 opponent Colgate, Stanford head coach David Shaw was in full coach mode after the victory when talking to reporters postgame.

He made sure to compliment how well Colgate played, and brought up their great efforts throughout the game after making the trip from New York. He even was complimentary of his own squad in certain aspects, as he was pleased with the physicality, how well they ran the ball and the defense's ability to make plays during certain stretches.

However he was not pleased with special teams play, that saw four punts muffed with and one of them lead too Colgate's only touchdown.

Let's take a look at what Shaw had to say to reporters after the game.