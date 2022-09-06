FanNation's Week 2 Pac-12 power rankings

The first week for a couple Pac-12 schools was not pretty by any means, as Utah came up short at Florida and Oregon was embarrassed by Georgia.

This of course has led to some movement in the AP Poll, and the FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford.

All but one voter had USC making the move to the top spot, Utah was No. 2 in all but one, and Oregon fell to as low as No. 7.

Let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites.