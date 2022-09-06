Skip to main content
FanNation's Week 2 Pac-12 power rankings

FanNation's Week 2 Pac-12 power rankings

There has been an expected change at the top after both Utah and Oregon lost

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There has been an expected change at the top after both Utah and Oregon lost

The first week for a couple Pac-12 schools was not pretty by any means, as Utah came up short at Florida and Oregon was embarrassed by Georgia. 

This of course has led to some movement in the AP Poll, and the FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC,  Utah, Washington, and Stanford. 

All but one voter had USC making the move to the top spot, Utah was No. 2 in all but one, and Oregon fell to as low as No. 7.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 2 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites. 

12. Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Brendon Lewis (12) throws a pass in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

11. Arizona State

Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Rachaad White (3) rushes against Washington Huskies linebacker Jackson Sirmon (43) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (2) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

10. Cal

California Golden Bears helmet is raised into the air amongst fans after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

9. Stanford

Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) catches the ball for a touchdown over Colgate Raiders defensive back Asauni Allen (7) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium.

8. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

7. Washington State

Washington State's Konner Gomes (77) celebrates with De'Zhaun Stribling (88) as he makes a touchdown in the third quarter at the 88th Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Central Michigan at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

6. Washington

Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) participates in pregame warmups against the Washington State Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory

5. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

4. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

3. UCLA

UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) throws a pass against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

2. Utah

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.

1. USC

Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

In This Article (5)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins
Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks
Utah Utes
Utah Utes
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Football

College football's biggest losers from Week 1

By Kevin Borba
Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks on during warmups before the game against Central Michigan Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Football

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy fires shot at Pac-12

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal head coach David Shaw runs out with the players before the start of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Stanford Stadium.
Recruiting

WATCH: Stanford running back commit L.J. Martin takes on a whole defense

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 1

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

FanNation's Week 2 Pac-12 power rankings

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) calls for the ball during the second quarter against the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium.
Football

USC opens as 9-point favorite against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Paul Finebaum, radio and ESPN television personality, gets ready to speak on television near activities outside the Superdome, before of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday, January 13, 2020. Pregame Fans Clemson Lsu Football Cfp National Championship New Orleans
Football

Paul Finebaum rips Pac-12 after tough Week 1 showing

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal football players gather and sing for fans after defeating the Colgate Raiders at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three observations about Stanford during Week 1

By Kevin Borba