FanNation's Week 4 Pac-12 power rankings

Just when we thought there was a clearcut No. 1 team in the Pac-12 another program has established themselves as one of the nation's hottest teams.

USC is still looking like the best team in the conference, but they are not alone at the top anymore. We knew that programs such as Utah and Oregon would be vying for a space at the top, but after this past weekend Washington has emerged as a serious contender after their upset of No. 11 Michigan State.

Their win has caused serious moves in the The FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford.

For consecutive weeks, all most of the voters had USC as the top team. However this time joining Utah and USC with a first place vote, was Washington.

There was however a ton of movement within the 5-10 range, due to schools such as UCLA struggling, as they barley escaped South Alabama. With all of this being considered, let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites.