FanNation's Week 4 Pac-12 power rankings

Another team has entered the race for the top spot in the Pac-12
Just when we thought there was a clearcut No. 1 team in the Pac-12 another program has established themselves as one of the nation's hottest teams. 

USC is still looking like the best team in the conference, but they are not alone at the top anymore. We knew that programs such as Utah and Oregon would be vying for a space at the top, but after this past weekend Washington has emerged as a serious contender after their upset of No. 11 Michigan State. 

Their win has caused serious moves in the The FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford. 

For consecutive weeks, all most of the voters had USC as the top team. However this time joining Utah and USC with a first place vote, was Washington. 

 There was however a ton of movement within the 5-10 range, due to schools such as UCLA struggling, as they barley escaped South Alabama. With all of this being considered, let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites.

12. Colorado

Quarterback J.T. Shrout #5 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Folsom Field on September 2, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado.

Another week, another horrible loss for Colorado. This team has struggled so much through three weeks, that AD Rick George issued an apology statement after the loss to Minnesota while asking the fan base to not give up. 

11. Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

The Herm Edwards experience is over after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan. The school is now on the search for their new head coach with names such as Tom Herman, Matt Rhule, and Deion Sanders being tossed around.  

10. Cal

Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Jack Plummer (13) passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

Cal had their best showing of the year against Notre Dame, and were just inches away from being 3-0. 

9. Arizona

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) gestures at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium.

Arizona held steady against FCS power house North Dakota State, but they are still holding firm near the bottom. 

8. Stanford

sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.

The Cardinal had a bye week to think about what went wrong against USC, and to begin preparation for a very hot Washington team. 

7. UCLA

UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Rose Bowl.

It's hard to be critical of a win, but if it weren't for some interesting play call by South Alabama, UCLA would have lost. The Bruins have looked inconsistent in their three games against weaker non-conference opponents. 

6. Washington State

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) scrambles with the football under pressure from Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium.

Washington State handled business against Colorado State, and we finally saw what seemed like Cam Ward's breakout game. 

5. Oregon State

Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Oregon state has a major chance this week to move up the rankings and prove they are for real when they take on USC. 

4. Oregon

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Ducks got back on track with a major win over No. 12 BYU. We may have been to quick to judge them after the Georgia loss. 

3. Washington

Sep 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes against the Kent State Golden Flashes during the first quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

The Huskies looked great in their win over No. 11 Michigan State, and have a very friendly schedule that can allow for them to eventually claim the No. 1 spot in the power rankings. 

2. Utah

Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2022 Rose Bowl college football game at the Rose Bowl.

The Utes blew out a very good San Diego State team, and are still considered to be the best team in the conference by some .

1. USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

The overwhelming favorite, USC continues to prove that their huge group of transfers are dangerous. They will be truly be battle tested for the first time this week. 

 

