FanNation's Week 4 Pac-12 power rankings
Just when we thought there was a clearcut No. 1 team in the Pac-12 another program has established themselves as one of the nation's hottest teams.
USC is still looking like the best team in the conference, but they are not alone at the top anymore. We knew that programs such as Utah and Oregon would be vying for a space at the top, but after this past weekend Washington has emerged as a serious contender after their upset of No. 11 Michigan State.
Their win has caused serious moves in the The FanNation weekly Power Rankings, which is voted on by seven Pac-12 writers from sites covering Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, and Stanford.
For consecutive weeks, all most of the voters had USC as the top team. However this time joining Utah and USC with a first place vote, was Washington.
There was however a ton of movement within the 5-10 range, due to schools such as UCLA struggling, as they barley escaped South Alabama. With all of this being considered, let's take a look at the final rankings of the Week 3 Pac-12 Power Rankings as voted on by FanNation's various Pac-12 sites.
12. Colorado
Another week, another horrible loss for Colorado. This team has struggled so much through three weeks, that AD Rick George issued an apology statement after the loss to Minnesota while asking the fan base to not give up.
11. Arizona State
The Herm Edwards experience is over after an embarrassing loss to Eastern Michigan. The school is now on the search for their new head coach with names such as Tom Herman, Matt Rhule, and Deion Sanders being tossed around.
10. Cal
Cal had their best showing of the year against Notre Dame, and were just inches away from being 3-0.
9. Arizona
Arizona held steady against FCS power house North Dakota State, but they are still holding firm near the bottom.
8. Stanford
The Cardinal had a bye week to think about what went wrong against USC, and to begin preparation for a very hot Washington team.
7. UCLA
It's hard to be critical of a win, but if it weren't for some interesting play call by South Alabama, UCLA would have lost. The Bruins have looked inconsistent in their three games against weaker non-conference opponents.
6. Washington State
Washington State handled business against Colorado State, and we finally saw what seemed like Cam Ward's breakout game.
5. Oregon State
Oregon state has a major chance this week to move up the rankings and prove they are for real when they take on USC.
4. Oregon
The Ducks got back on track with a major win over No. 12 BYU. We may have been to quick to judge them after the Georgia loss.
3. Washington
The Huskies looked great in their win over No. 11 Michigan State, and have a very friendly schedule that can allow for them to eventually claim the No. 1 spot in the power rankings.
2. Utah
The Utes blew out a very good San Diego State team, and are still considered to be the best team in the conference by some .
1. USC
The overwhelming favorite, USC continues to prove that their huge group of transfers are dangerous. They will be truly be battle tested for the first time this week.