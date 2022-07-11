Five quarterbacks taken before Tanner McKee in BR's latest NFL Mock draft

Heading into the 2022 season there are only a couple surefire quarterbacks that have proven themselves to be locks as first round picks for next year's NFL Draft.

Those quarterbacks of course being Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. With all the uncertainty as to who will be the next quarterback taken off the board, many outlets are taking their shot at ranking the next tier of quarterbacks which includes Stanford's Tanner McKee.

With some outlets such as On3 ranking him as the No. 3 quarterback in the class and No. 17 prospect overall, they're also others like Bleacher Report's latest mock draft that see him as a late first round pick. Not only did they have McKee as the No. 28 overall pick, but they also had five other quarterbacks taken before him in Young, Stroud, Tyler Van Dyke (Miami), Will Levis (Kentucky), and Anthony Richardson (Florida).

In this mock, McKee was selected by the Detroit Lions using the draft pick they received from the Los Angeles Rams. Here is what they had to say about McKee who is going into his second year as the starter:

Tanner McKee's statistics aren't likely to make a huge impression. Andrew Luck was one of the best quarterback prospects of the last 20 years and he still didn't put up gaudy numbers within the Stanford Cardinal offense.That doesn't mean McKee doesn't have a shot at getting into the first-round conversation, though.His ability to run the Stanford offense combined with his arm talent caught the eye of opposing coaches.“The quarterback is as good of a quarterback as we’ve seen, not only this year, in years past,” then-Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal told reporters when preparing to play Stanford. “He is a guy who has complete control of the offense. He is quick and efficient with his reads. Tremendous arm. Accurate."

With the drafting of McKee, this would allow for the Lions to find their quarterback of the future, as Jared Goff is currently serving as a placeholder or bridge quarterback.

The four quarterbacks not named Young and Stroud could very easily be interchangeable, as they are all looking to prove themselves and raise their draft stock.