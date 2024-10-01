Five standout players from Stanford football's loss to Clemson
Despite losing 40-14 against No. 17 ranked Clemson (3-1, 2-0 ACC), the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 1-1 ACC) fought hard all game long and provided many moments that showed just how much growth and improvement this team has achieved in year two under head coach Troy Taylor. Facing a tough team, there were some players that shined and proved that they have what it takes to step up to any challenge. Here are five players who were really able to stand out for Stanford.
Emmett Mosley V, WR
Enrolling at Stanford in time for spring practices, Mosley’s arrival sparked immense anticipation as to what he would bring to the Stanford offense. However, due to an injury, his debut was put on hold with him missing the first three games. After he was finally healthy enough, he was made available against the Tigers and wasted no time in making his presence known, finishing the game tied with Elic Ayomanor for most targets with eight while catching seven of them for 48 yards and a touchdown. In only his first game ever in college Mosley was a fixture of the offense, which could mean that we will see a lot of him throughout the rest of the season.
Micah Ford, RB
The first couple of weeks were quiet for Ford, who as a true freshman, started the season off competing with guys like Sedrick Irvin and Chris Davis Jr. for carries. But Ford’s talent has been evident since he first arrived on campus. After a good fall camp, he has slowly started to become a bigger part of the offense and against a very good Clemson defense this week, Ford put together a breakout game, carrying the ball a team leading 15 times for 122 yards while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Doing that against a highly ranked defense puts him in line to start getting a much larger portion of carries for the foreseeable future.
Aidan Flintoft, P
Over the last couple of weeks, Flintoft has started to see more action, with ACC competition bringing about tougher defenses and making the offense's job a little bit more difficult. However, thanks to Flintoft’s strong leg, the Cardinal have been able to force their opponents to work harder when it comes to driving down the field all season long. Against Clemson, Flintoft punted the ball five times for 237 yards, landing two inside the 20 while averaging 47.4 yards per punt. The best games for a team are the ones where the punter makes minimal appearances, but if he has to, it’s good to have one with a leg like Flintoft’s.
Collin Wright, CB
Ball hawk. This year, that is exactly the type of player that Wright has been able to evolve into as he already has two picks on the year through four games, which is already a career high, and one of those interceptions he was able to get this week against one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Cade Klubnik. He also led the way in tackles against Clemson, recording six with all of them being solo, while also having a tackle for loss. Wright could potentially be an NFL prospect and if he continues with his strong season, then his departure for the NFL could come sooner than anticipated.
Tristan Sinclair, LB
Now in his sixth season with the Cardinal, Sinclair has established himself as the team’s heart and soul, being a seasoned veteran and providing a strong leadership presence to a rebuilding program. And together with Gaethan Bernadel, the two form a dynamic linebacker duo that provide security to the middle of the field, with Sinclair being especially dominant against Clemson where he made five tackles (three solo) while also making a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit. Every team needs both a leader and a guy who flies around the field and Sinclair fits the mold perfectly for both categories.