Five standout players from Stanford in the Cardinal's 26-24 win over Syracuse
A big 26-24 win for Stanford (2-1) over Syracuse (2-1) in its first ever ACC game has the Cardinal riding a massive wave of momentum as they get ready for another game on the road against Clemson. In a solid week, everyone on the Cardinal stepped up in order to help the team pull off the win and extend their current winning streak to two. Here are five players who were really able to stand out for Stanford and turn heads in the inaugural ACC matchup.
Elic Ayomanor, WR
So far this year, Ayomanor has continued to be a marquee player for the Stanford offense, leading the team in receiving yards and second only to Ismael Cisse in receptions. Against the Orange, Ayomanor really shined, catching seven passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, finding the end zone for the first time this season. His touchdown catch is arguably the moment of the game as Ayomanor caught the ball one-handed, drawing comparisons to the catch that made star NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. famous. A likely NFL draft prospect, Ayomanor’s early showing this season could keep his draft stock rising.
Chris Davis Jr., RB
Davis was originally expected to be fighting for reps with established veterans like Sedrick Irvin still in the running back room. However, his strong training camp has earned him more in-game carries, getting a majority of the snaps at running back against Cal Poly. Against Syracuse he continued to dominate, carrying the ball nine times for 79 yards, averaging 8.8 yards per carry and being a big reason why the Cardinal were able to move the ball down the field. Only a true freshman, the Cardinal will likely continue giving Davis some added reps in order to give him as much experience as possible so that he is ready to be the future of the team at the running back position.
Emmet Kenney, K
Money. All season long, Kenney has been the definition of consistent, having yet to miss a kick while filling in admirably for departed kicker Joshua Karty. In the Cardinal’s win over Syracuse, Kenney was again perfect, going 4-for-4, hitting his career long of 51 yards and making the game-winning field goal, converting on a 39-yarder to send the Cardinal back to Palo Alto with the win. Playing a limited role during his previous few years at Stanford, Kenney has burst onto the scene this season. As the year progresses and the games get more intense, his role will become even more important.
David Bailey, EDGE
Since becoming a Cardinal, Bailey has been a disruptive force on the edge, finishing last year with five sacks, which led the team. While this season he did not generate a sack in the first two games, he has continued his dominance, being a tough opponent to block which has allowed him to create pressure for opposing quarterbacks. In week four, Bailey finally got the sacks he had been waiting for, sacking Orange quarterback Kyle McCord twice while also making four tackles. A threat for Stanford’s defense, Bailey has continued to impress in year two in defensive coordinator Bobby April’s scheme.
Mitch Leigber, S
Leigber arguably had one of the game’s best moments, intercepting a Kyle McCord pass in the second half and taking it back 71 yards for the touchdown, recording his first takeaway of the season and being a major reason why Stanford was able to ultimately pull away with the win. A big piece to the defensive backfield, being one of the team’ veterans, Leigber’s presence has been vital in a season where the Cardinal are playing in a new conference for the first time. With his game against Syracuse, he has shown that he is capable of being a big-time playmaker.