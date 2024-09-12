Five Stanford football players who saw increased action in week two
The Stanford Cardinal were able to pick up their first win of the season after beating the Cal Poly Mustangs 41-7 last weekend. After a close loss in week one, the Cardinal went into this game having a better sense of what pieces they have to work with as they navigate their first year in the ACC. With that being said, let’s take a look at some players who saw increased action in week two compared to last week.
QB Elijah Brown
Did not play week one vs. TCU, but made his college football debut in week two against the Mustangs where he impressed from the start, going 7-for-7 with 97 yards and a touchdown pass on his first drive. A talented true freshman, Brown could see some even more increased reps as the season goes on.
WR Ismael Cisse
Targeted five times in week one, Cisse caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown against TCU, immediately making an impact. In week two, he was given even more of an opportunity to shine, catching all eight of his targets for 79 yards and a touchdown against Cal Poly, averaging 9.9 per reception with his longest catch going for 23 yards.
TE Sam Roush
Normally a bigger part of the offense, Roush had a quiet week one, catching only two passes for 11 yards. But he found the endzone this past week, catching three passes for 28 yards and a score in the win. If he can establish himself as even more of a receiving option, then the offense will have plenty of playmakers to give the ball to.
S Mitch Leigber
Against TCU, Leigber has five total tackles, making four solo. But this week, he not only made six tackles but he also had 1.5 for loss and was crucial in pass coverage as he was a big reason why Cal Poly only managed to pass for 204 yards as a team.
CB Aaron Morris
With two tackles and a pass breakup in week one, it was only a matter of time before Morris got more opportunities to shine and he got just that when the Cardinal faced the Mustangs, making four tackles while also playing lockdown defense on the receivers. Only a sophomore, Morris will be an integral part of the program’s future.