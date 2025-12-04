Each and Every Signing From Stanford Football on Signing Day

The future is coming. While the college football season rages on for some teams, the rest of the college football world turns their focus onto next season, where a fresh crop of athletes will come in and look to prove themselves.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, early national signing day became the biggest focus, where high school athletes got their first opportunity to sign NLIs and join their football programs ahead of the spring semester. The first of two signing days, with the second one set for February, days like this signal the start of a new era for each and every program.

For Stanford, a new head coach in Tavita Pritchard will be a new era in itself, but in terms of the recruits set to come in 2026, the Cardinal fared very well in Pritchard's first ever signing day.

Getting over 20 high school prospects to sign, the Cardinal's initial class is ranked No. 41 by ESPN and No. 39 by 247Sports, proving that Stanford is still a very desirable destination for student-athletes to spend their football careers.

Highlighted by the signings of Dre Pollard, Lasiah Jackson and former Vanderbilt commit Michael Mitchell Jr., this Stanford class has all the tools and potential to bring new life to the program. Finishing 4-8 in 2025 after four straight 3-9 seasons, the Cardinal still have a long way to go in their rebuild, but are hopeful that this class can help bring them back into the national spotlight.

One area that Stanford excelled at when it came to the first signing day was building on the offensive line. Struggling with consistently good offensive line production in recent seasons, the Cardinal got several big men to commit to them so far, including Jalayne Miller from Arizona and Blaise Thomassie from Louisiana.

This is a duo that could prove themselves as valuable additions early on. An eventful signing day to say the least, let's take a look at all the players who signed their NLIs with Stanford.

Below is the full list of Stanford's newest additions.

QB Michael Mitchell Jr., Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco, California)

ATH Dre Pollard, Clark (Las Vegas, Nevada)

LB Keysaun Eleazer, Southeast Raleigh Magnet (Raleigh, North Carolina)

WR Daylen Sharper, Brophy Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

OL Max Meier, Loyola (Pacific Palisades, California)

DB Jason Hill Jr., Folsom (Folsom, California)

LB Wassie Lugolobi, Eastside Catholic (Seattle, Washington)

LB Sarrel Howard, Inglewood (Los Angeles, California)

WR Langdon Horace, Edison (Stockton, California)

LB Chase Cahoon, Saint Francis (Mountain View, CA)

WR Jacob Butler, Long Island Lutheran (Baldwin, New York)

OL Ammon Alexander, Franklin (Queen Creek, Arizona)

OL Jay Miller, Desert Edge (Goodyear, Arizona)

OL Blaise Thomassie, Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

DB Xavier Harmon, Conroe (Humble, Texas)

DB Jack Duckworth, Rockwall (Rockwall, Texas)

WR Atticus Joseph, Collins Hill (Snellville, Georgia)

DB Caleb Carson, Lovejoy (Atlanta, Georgia)

DB Lasiah Jackson, Lee County (Leesburg, Georgia)

DB Zaiden McDonald, Malcolm X Shabazz (Newark, New Jersey)

LB Lucas Shanafelt, Peters Township (McMurray, Pennsylvania)

TE Marcus Monroe, Raleigh Christian Academy (Cary, North Carolina)

Four stars: Jackson, Pollard, Miller

Three stars: Eleazer, Mitchell Jr., Thomassie, Lugolobi, Monroe, Harmon, Horace, McDonald, Howard, Meier, Shanafelt, Butler, Hill Jr., Alexander, Sharper, Duckworth, Joseph, Carson, Cahoon

*all prospect ratings are based off of ESPN*

