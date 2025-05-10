Former Stanford Football Linebacker Sends Message to NFL Teams in Social Media Post
The NFL Draft is officially over and while over 200 players, including some undrafted free agents, are getting the chance to play football at the highest level, there are still others that are patiently waiting for that opportunity to present itself. And for former Stanford linebacker, Gaethan Bernadel, he is making sure that he is doing all he can to make his dreams come true.
A star at Stanford for two seasons, where he led the program in tackles both seasons he was there, Bernadel went un-drafted and is still unsigned.
He is working tirelessly to ensure that teams are still noticing him, so that he can get a chance to showcase his talents. Early on Friday, Bernadel posted a clip of himself on Twitter/X with no context, that shows him making a big play in Stanford's game against San Jose State last season.
Bernadel entered the draft with a late round grade, but with this year's draft being very deep, he ended up falling short of a selection. Despite that, Bernadel is the type of player that could help any team, with his high motor and elite football IQ being two traits that have really helped him succeed in Power Five football. Bernadel flies to the ball and is unafraid to get involved in every play.
But size could be a big reason why Bernadel is yet to receive interest. Standing at six-foot-one and weighing 227 pounds, Bernadel is on the smaller side for a player at his position, with the average linebacker weighing between 235-240. But what he may lack in size, he more than makes up wit.
A native of Miami, Florida, Bernadel was an all-state linebacker at Hallandale High School before signing with Florida International to begin his college career.
After seeing limited action as a freshman, Bernadel broke out as a sophomore in 2022, logging 102 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. After the season, he entered the portal in order to seek a Power Five opportunity, where he opted to sign with Stanford.
And while Stanford finished 3-9 in both seasons he was there, Bernadel's strong individual play was a big reason why the linebacking core was arguably the team's biggest strength during that time. Along with Tristan Sinclair, he was able to lead the defense to some success. Now, Bernadel will look to prove that he can do the same thing in the NFL and bring another layer of star power to a franchise.
Making an NFL roster is hard, but for a guy like Bernadel that has a lot of talent, he should be able to eventually find a good fit. Now, it's all about waiting to see where that is and if he is able to recreate the same magic he did when he was at Stanford.