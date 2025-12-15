NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 16 (Broncos, Bills, Eagles Rise)
Two playoff spots were clinched in Week 15 of the 2025 season, as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams both orchestrated come-from-behind wins to punch their ticket to the postseason.
Unsurprisingly, those teams have pretty favorable spots in this week's NFL Power Rankings (based on Super Bowl odds) with several teams seeing their playoff chances come to a close on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs were one of those teams, and they lost superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL in the process. So, there is going to be a new representative from the AFC in the Super Bowl this season.
Can Denver be that team? The Broncos pulled off a huge win over the Green Bay Packers -- their 11th win in a row -- and oddsmakers have them as the slight favorite in the AFC.
However, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are right on their tail after knocking off the New England Patriots on Sunday to inch closer in the AFC East standings.
In the NFC, a huge matchup awaits on Thursday night in Week 16, as the Rams (No. 1 in the NFC) face the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5 in the NFC) in a matchup that could decide the No. 1 seed and the NFC West. Plus, the Packers and Chicago Bears face off for the second time in three weeks with the NFC North crown still up for grabs.
There's still a ton to be decided this season, but there are some teams that are positioning themselves better than others with just three games to go in the regular season.
As always, each week I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 15 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Los Angeles Rams (+320) LW: No. 1
The Rams remain in the No. 1 spot after a comeback win over the Lions in Week 15. The Rams did lose Davante Adams to a hamstring injury in the win, which could loom large with a quick turnaround against the Seahawks on Thursday night in Week 16.
2. Denver Broncos (+800) LW: No. 3
Denver has answered every test this season, knocking off Green Bay as a home underdog in Week 15. Now, the Broncos have the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and their path got a whole lot easier with Patrick Mahomes going down for the season with a torn ACL.
The Broncos are finally getting some respect in the Super Bowl odds, jumping from +900 to +800.
3. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 6
Josh Allen and the Bills are in play to win the AFC East after knocking off New England in Week 15. As a result, oddsmakers have moved them to fourth in the Super Bowl odds at +900.
The AFC has never been more wide open for Allen to make his first Super Bowl appearance.
4. Seattle Seahawks (+600) LW: No. 4
Jason Myers saved the day for Seattle in Week 15, and it remains in a dead heat with the Rams for the NFC West crown heading into Thursday's head-to-head clash.
Seattle has the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
5. New England Patriots (+1400) LW: No. 2
The Patriots dropped from +900 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl after a home loss to Buffalo, and their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC is a lot harder now since Denver holds the tiebreaker between the two teams.
6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 7
The Eagles took advantage of a prime bounce-back spot in Week 15, shutting out the Raiders. At +1100, they are still worth a look to win the Super Bowl given their championship pedigree and experience -- even if this season hasn't been perfect by any means.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1600) LW: No. 8
Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars have won five games in a row and remain atop the AFC South heading into a massive test against Denver in Week 16.
Jacksonville has dropped from +1800 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl over the last week.
8. San Francisco 49ers (+2200) LW: No. 9
The 49ers have won four in a row since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup, and they're still in play to win the NFC West. At +2200, San Fran may be the best value bet on the board -- even though it has a ton of injury issues on defense.
9. Green Bay Packers (+1400) LW: No. 5
Micah Parsons is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, and the Packers' playoff spot is far from a guarantee. They are now the No. 7 seed in the NFC, and a crucial date with the Bears awaits in Week 16.
Green Bay fell from +800 to +1400 to win the Super Bowl after Sunday's loss.
10. Chicago Bears (+3000) LW: No. 10
Chicago is back in the No. 2 spot in the NFC after Green Bay lost in Week 15, and the two teams face off in Week 16 on Saturday. Chicago would be in a great spot to win the NFC North if it takes that game.
After week 15, the Bears went from +5000 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
11. Houston Texans (+1100) LW: No. 11
Make it six wins in a row for the Texans, who are in play to win the AFC South, especially with Jacksonville facing the Broncos in Week 16.
Houston has arguably the best defense in the NFL and has moved from +1300 to +1100 to win the Super Bowl.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+2500) LW: No. 12
Justin Herbert and the Chargers keep on winning, and they have an outside shot to win the AFC West if Denver stumbles down the stretch. Either way, the Chargers should be able to clinch a playoff spot and are now down to +2500 to win the Super Bowl (they were +3500 last week).
13. Detroit Lions (+3000) Last Week: No. 13
Detroit's playoff chances are hanging by a thread after it fell to 8-6 with a loss to the Rams in Week 15. Detroit has just a 41 percent chance to make the playoffs, per NFL.com, and it's down to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500) LW: No. 14
The Steelers will look to stay in first place in the AFC North when they take on Miami on Monday night.
15. Baltimore Ravens (+2200) LW: No. 19
Baltimore picked up a huge win over the Bengals in Week 15, shutting them out while Lamar Jackson threw a pair of touchdowns.
The Ravens are still alive to win the AFC North, though they'll need to finish strong with the Steelers still ahead of them in the division -- for now.
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 16
The Buccaneers' season is hanging in the balance after another bad loss against Atlanta on Thursday night. Tampa Bay is just 2-6 after starting season 5-1.
The Bucs have fallen from +6000 to +7000 to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
17. Carolina Panthers (+25000) LW: No. 17
Bryce Young and the Panthers squandered another chance against the New Orleans Saints, falling to 7-7 ahead of a crucial Week 16 date with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The winner of that matchup is going to have the inside track to win the NFC South this season.
Even if Carolina gets in, it's hard to see this team making any noise in the playoffs.
18. Indianapolis Colts (+25000) LW: No. 21
Philip Rivers' return to the was foiled by a last-minute field goal from Seattle, but he played well enough for the Colts to compete with one of the best teams in the NFC.
At 8-6, Indy is facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, but it seems to have a small chance with Rivers under center.
19. Dallas Cowboys (+25000) LW: No. 15
Back-to-back losses in primetime have essentially ended Dallas' chances of making the playoffs. A home loss to Minnesota in Week 15 was crushing, moving the Cowboys down to the second-worst odds (of potential playoff teams) to win the Super Bowl.
20. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 20
The Dolphins face the Steelers in Week 15 on Monday night as they attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive.
21. Kansas City Chiefs (N/A) LW: No. 15
Kansas City will miss the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, and Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in the process in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs just never found their peak form this season, and now they'll enter 2026 with a ton of uncertainty depending upon Mahomes' recovery timeline.
22. Minnesota Vikings (N/A) LW: No. 23
J.J. McCarthy has put together a couple of strong showings in a row, and Minnesota knocked off Dallas as a +260 underdog in Week 15.
The Vikings won't be in the playoffs this season, but there is some positive momentum building for 2026.
23. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 24
The Saints have knocked off the Bucs and Panthers in back-to-back weeks, playing the ultimate spoiler in the NFC South race.
New Orleans won't make the playoffs this season, but it could be a team to watch in a weak division in 2026.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (N/A) LW: No. 22
The Bengals are eliminated from playoff contention, and they failed to score at home in a loss to Baltimore. The poor showing encapsulated what has been a rough 2025 for Joe Burrow and company.
25. Atlanta Falcons (N/A) LW: No. 26
A monster three-touchdown game from Kyle Pitts led the Falcons to a win on Thursday night, spoiling the Bucs' chances in the NFC South division in the process. Atlanta may be eliminated from the playoffs, but it has enough weapons to be a frisky team over the next few weeks.
26. Washington Commanders (N/A) LW: No. 27
A big Terry McLaurin touchdown helped Washington knock off the Giants on Sunday to move to 4-10 in the 2025 season. Still, with Jayden Daniels (elbow) hurt, Washington should be looking to the future over the last few weeks.
27. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Cardinals have not won a game since Jacoby Brissett was named the team's starter, and they were torched defensively by the Texans in Week 15. Jonathan Gannon's job may be in jeopardy after a lost 2025 season.
28. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 28
The Jets were blown out by the Jaguars in Week 15, and Brady Cook was picked off three times in his first career start. New York should be focused on the coming offseason where it has a lot of draft capital to try and rebuild this roster.
29. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 29
Shedeur Sanders couldn't get anything going, throwing multiple picks, in a loss to Chicago in Week 15. The Browns have one thing to play for -- Myles Garrett getting the sack record -- with three games left in the regular season.
30. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Giants fell to 2-4 at home this season, losing to the short-handed Commanders in Week 15. New York has seen some positive flashes from Jaxson Dart, but this team has really underachieved in the 2025 season.
31. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Titans dropped to 2-12 with a loss to the 49ers in Week 15, but Cam Ward threw for two scores for the second week in a row.
This has been a trying season for Tennessee, but any improvement from Ward is a positive for the team's outlook beyond this season.
32. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Raiders did not score a single point in a blowout loss to the Eagles in Week 15. This season has long been over for Las Vegas, as it's won just one game since Week 1.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.