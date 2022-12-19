Skip to main content

Former Stanford linemen Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent both transfer to Michigan

Two of Stanford's best linemen will be playing together again
Stanford has lost a total of 16 players to the transfer portal, and majority of them are coming from positions that the Cardinal really need to bolster heading into next season.

The unit that has been hit the hardest by players entering the transfer portal is the offensive line. The Cardinal have now lost the entire starting unit, and will need to start from scratch to rebuild. Jake Hornibrook recently announced his commitment to Duke, which was followed by both tackle Myles Hinton and center Drake Nugent announcing that they are transferring to Michigan. 

Hinton who was a former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 43 player overall in the transfer portal. Nugent who has been starting at center the past couple seasons ranks as one of the best centers in college football, and came in at No. 65 in the transfer portal.

Michigan has had great success in the transfer portal this offseason so far, as they currently hold the No. 1 transfer class. 

Stanford offensive tackle Myles Hinton (78), guard Branson Bragg (66) and center Drake Nugent (60) stand on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State.
