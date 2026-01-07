Former Stanford QB Wins FCS National Title with Montana State

College football is one of the most exciting sports in the world on so many levels. The passion, enthusiasm and vibes that the sport brings are just on another level. And Monday night’s FCS Championship proved exactly that.

The championship game seemed like a game written on a script—and for former Stanford QB Justin Lamson, it was a fairytale ending.

Lamson began his collegiate career in 2021, spending two years at Syracuse, though he didn't receive any playing time. That led him to Stanford in 2023, when he joined the Cardinal, though continued to play sparingly.

Throughout his first season on The Farm, he split snaps with Ashton Daniels, getting solid time on the field. He played genuine minutes in the first four games, but went 38-of-88 for zero touchdown, two interceptions and 504 yards over the full season, adding another 334 on the ground. He also ran home five touchdowns.

In 2024, Lamson didn’t take a step up, as the Cardinal elected to go with Ashton Daniels for the majority of the year. In three games where Lamson played significant minutes, he looked underwhelming, ending the year with 300 yards in the air and 94 on the ground.

He did throw four passing touchdowns and scored eight on the ground as well. He had a number of rushing opportunities from the goal line throughout the season, and was able to punch those attempts in.

After two seasons at Stanford, Lamson decided that The Farm wasn’t the place for him. He decided to enter the portal, but instead of playing at the group of five level, he elected to go down to FCS powerhouse Montana State, where he looked to compete for a national title. That worked out perfectly for him.

Lamson started the entire season, becoming the superstar of their offense. Despite a poor offensive line, he had great receiving targets that helped him succeed. He finished the year with 3,172 yards in the air, and 734 on the ground. He vastly improved on his touchdown numbers as well, going for 26 in the air and 16 on the ground.

Despite an 0-2 start, Montana State fought all the way back to a 13-2 record, a Big Sky Championship, and a spot in the National Championship. There, they faced Illinois State, the best Cinderella story all year, while Lamson was just one game away from achieving his dreams of a national championship.

Lamson dominated right away. In the first quarter, he rushed in for a three yard touchdown to open the scoring for the Bobcats. A few minutes later, he mimicked that with a two yard score to increase their lead to 14-0.

While the Redbirds scored just before the half, Lamson and the Bobcats offense pulled off a perfect two minute drill, running a three play, 75 yard drive, with just 54 seconds left in the half. It ended with a Lamson 33 yard dot to Dane Steel to go into the half up 21-7.

Unfortunately for the Bobcats, the Redbirds dominated the second half, and took the thrilling matchup into overtime. They continued mounting momentum by scoring the opening touchdown, but their special teams struggle continued, as they missed the extra point, leaving the door open for Lamson’s offense to have one more chance at victory.

The Bobcats offensive line struggled, after blitz upon blitz turned into struggles upon struggles for the Bobcats. It became 4th and 10, with all the momentum in favor of the Redbirds. Lamson had one final shot at glory.

Once again, a blitz came, but Lamson was ready for it. He threw it to Taco Dowler, who caught it for not only a first down, but the game-tying touchdown. The extra point sailed through, and Justin Lamson and Montana State became the 2026 FCS National Champions.

Lamson went 18-for-27 for 310 total yards and four touchdowns, leading the way to a Bobcat victory. He also won the games most outstanding player. Not a bad season at all.

