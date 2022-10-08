Four must-watch Week 6 college football games
Unlike last week, this will be a Saturday free of Aaron Judge home run watch cut ins, and will solely be a great day of college football.
It is not uncommon for most fans to be focusing on their own school, but in doing that, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a great game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait.
As I do every weekend, I will map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
Texas vs. Oklahoma
The Red River Showdown is always one of the best college football games to watch regardless of the records. For the first time sine the 90s both of these teams are unranked, but they are both looking to ascend back into the rankings. In this matchup a year ago, Texas blew a 20 point lead as we saw the emergence of Caleb Williams. This year, Texas is getting Quinn Ewers back after he went down against Alabama, while Oklahoma will again turn to a backup after Dillon Gabriel went down last week against TCU. The only thing to expect when watching this game is the unexpected.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: ABC @ 9:00 AM PT
#11 Utah vs. #18 Utah
Two the Pac-12's premier teams facing off in a game that will surely impact who will make it to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. After being viewed as a fraudulent team thanks to their easy schedule, UCLA handled a ranked Washington team a week ago and are looking to have their best season under Chip Kelly yet. Utah on the other hand still has playoff aspirations, but have no room for error after dropping their first game of the year. Every game for them is a must win, otherwise their hopes will be thrashed.
Main Screen Game
Where to watch: Fox @ 12:30 PT
#16 BYU vs. Notre Dame
A game taking place in Las Vegas for two fan bases who likely won't be partaking in any of the festivities. Notre Dame is heavily favored according to ESPN's FPI, but BYU is going to have their full receiver corps and are looking to continue to ascend up the rankings. The Irish are fighting off falling below .500, and BYU has a prime opportunity to make a New Year's Six bowl game if they continue to win.
Secondary Screen Game
Where to watch: NBC @ 4:30 PT
Texas A&M vs. # 1 Alabama
This game is more so interesting because of the two fellas standing on the sidelines. Nick Saban was once Jimbo Fisher's boss, but now the two appear to be mortal enemies. Fisher became the first Saban assistant to beat Saban last season, and he did so with a backup quarterback. The two also got into a verbal boxing match about recruiting during the offseason, and how Texas A&M may have purchased their No. 1 recruiting class. Regardless, this game has the makings of some bad blood and will be extra interesting if Alabama's Bryce Young can't go. Many expect Alabama to annihilate the Aggies, but even if they do this game will be spicy.
Secondary Screen Game
Where to watch: CBS @ 5:00 PT