Skip to main content

Four must-watch Week 6 college football games

There are a handful of games with major postseason implications this week
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Unlike last week, this will be a Saturday free of Aaron Judge home run watch cut ins, and will solely be a great day of college football. 

It is not uncommon for most fans to be focusing on their own school, but in doing that, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a great game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait.

As I do every weekend, I will map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!

Texas vs. Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Red River Showdown is always one of the best college football games to watch regardless of the records. For the first time sine the 90s both of these teams are unranked, but they are both looking to ascend back into the rankings. In this matchup a year ago, Texas blew a 20 point lead as we saw the emergence of Caleb Williams. This year, Texas is getting Quinn Ewers back after he went down against Alabama, while Oklahoma will again turn to a backup after Dillon Gabriel went down last week against TCU. The only thing to expect when watching this game is the unexpected. 

Main Screen Game

Where to watch: ABC @ 9:00 AM PT 

#11 Utah vs. #18 Utah

UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Two the Pac-12's premier teams facing off in a game that will surely impact who will make it to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. After being viewed as a fraudulent team thanks to their easy schedule, UCLA handled a ranked Washington team a week ago and are looking to have their best season under Chip Kelly yet. Utah on the other hand still has playoff aspirations, but have no room for error after dropping their first game of the year. Every game for them is a must win, otherwise their hopes will be thrashed. 

Main Screen Game

Where to watch: Fox @ 12:30 PT

#16 BYU vs. Notre Dame

BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A game taking place in Las Vegas for two fan bases who likely won't be partaking in any of the festivities. Notre Dame is heavily favored according to ESPN's FPI, but BYU is going to have their full receiver corps and are looking to continue to ascend up the rankings. The Irish are fighting off falling below .500, and BYU has a prime opportunity to make a New Year's Six bowl game if they continue to win. 

Secondary Screen Game

Where to watch: NBC @ 4:30 PT

Texas A&M vs. # 1 Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks on during the fourth quarter against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at Kyle Field.

This game is more so interesting because of the two fellas standing on the sidelines. Nick Saban was once Jimbo Fisher's boss, but now the two appear to be mortal enemies. Fisher became the first Saban assistant to beat Saban last season, and he did so with a backup quarterback. The two also got into a verbal boxing match about recruiting during the offseason, and how Texas A&M may have purchased their No. 1 recruiting class. Regardless, this game has the makings of some bad blood and will be extra interesting if Alabama's Bryce Young can't go. Many expect Alabama to annihilate the Aggies, but even if they do this game will be spicy.

Secondary Screen Game

Where to watch: CBS @ 5:00 PT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (4)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Utah Utes
Utah Utes

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to throw a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

Four must-watch Week 6 college football games

By Kevin Borba
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan (10) throws the ball against the Utah State Aggies in the first half of the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Oregon State to be without starting quarterback Chance Nolan for Week 6 matchup against Stanford

By Kevin Borba
Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A detailed view of the Pac-12 Conference logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium before the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes.
Football

Pac-12 media rights to hit open market after deal with ESPN and Fox Sports fails to be made

By Kevin Borba
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates following a tackle during the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.
Cardinal in the NFL

Former Stanford linebacker Blake Martinez signs to Las Vegas Raiders active roster

By Kevin Borba
General overall view of Pac-12 logo at midfield prior to the Pac-12 Conference championship game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of every Week 6 Pac-12 game

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Simi Fehoko (13) runs the ball against the Oregon State Beavers during the first half at Reser Stadium.
Football

Predicting the outcome of Stanford's Week 6 game against Oregon State

By Marco Martinez
Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws the ball on the run during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.
Football

Determining who is under the most pressure in the Pac-12 moving after the first five weeks

By Kevin Borba
Richard Sherman on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium.
Football

Richard Sherman and social media react to dreadful Thursday Night Football game

By Kevin Borba