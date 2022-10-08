Four must-watch Week 6 college football games

Unlike last week, this will be a Saturday free of Aaron Judge home run watch cut ins, and will solely be a great day of college football.

It is not uncommon for most fans to be focusing on their own school, but in doing that, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a great game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later at night. This means you need something to kill the time while you wait.

As I do every weekend, I will map out the perfect Saturday schedule while you wait for your team to play. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games, so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!