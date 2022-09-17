Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 3

There is nothing like waking up in the morning to turn on College GameDay to start your Saturday off right.

With college football in full swing and fans focusing on their favorite school, there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a fantastic showing of football. Since Stanford is on their bye week, I along with the fans of the program will certainly be tuned in to other games on this fine Saturday.

The only issue is, there are so many games to choose from. So, I will do the hard part for you so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four must-watch games that will give you the best bang for you buck that you should be watching even if it's not on a main screen. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!