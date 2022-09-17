Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 3
There is nothing like waking up in the morning to turn on College GameDay to start your Saturday off right.
With college football in full swing and fans focusing on their favorite school, there is a chance that you may miss out on what could be a fantastic showing of football. Since Stanford is on their bye week, I along with the fans of the program will certainly be tuned in to other games on this fine Saturday.
The only issue is, there are so many games to choose from. So, I will do the hard part for you so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four must-watch games that will give you the best bang for you buck that you should be watching even if it's not on a main screen. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!
#12 BYU vs #25 Oregon
With Oregon looking to continue to build off their first win against Eastern Washington after being thrashed by Georgia, they are tasked with hosting what could be a dark horse playoff team in BYU. The Cougars are fresh off a win over No. 9 Baylor, and are looking to snag yet another signature win. Oregon is favored by 3.5 at home, but will be put to the test by BYU's high octane offense.
Main screen game
Where to watch it: Fox @ 3:30 ET
Kansas vs. Houston
I'm calling this game the sicko's special, as Kansas hasn't been must watching since about 2009, but the Jayhawks are hot right now. Kansas is 2-0 for the first time since 2011, and fresh off of an overtime win against West Virginia. They seem to have a special quarterback in Jadon Daniels, who will be a difference maker. Houston on the other hand started the season ranked, but fell out of the rankings after last week's double overtime loss to Texas Tech. They are still a really good team, and are looking for revenge. The Cougars are favored by 8.5, but analyst and college football experts appear to be all in on the Kansas upset. This could end up being a game that makes its way to your main screen if things get tight late.
Secondary screen game
Where to watch it: ESPNU @ 3:00 ET
#13 Mimai vs. #24 Texas A&M
This game can go either way, as Miami is looking to continue their strong start under new coach Mario Christobal and Texas A&M is looking to quickly get control of what looks like a sinking ship. The Aggies were upset by App State last week at home, had a star receiver liking tweets about a rival school, and made a quarterback change for this game. LSU transfer Max Johnson is the guy that Jimbo Fisher is turning to in order to get things back on track ahead of their insanely difficult stretch of SEC games. This can be a signature win for either team, especially for Miami who has a chance to be the best team in the ACC this year.
Main screen game
Where to watch it: ESPN @ 9:00 PM ET
#11 Michigan State vs. Washington
This game has the most upset potential on the docket today, outside of UTSA over a depleted Texas team. Washington, led by Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has a chance to soar up the rankings while putting themselves on the map. Michigan State on the other hand is in the midst of making another potential Big Ten Championship and maybe even a playoff run. Washington is favored by the oddsmakers, but ESPN's FPI gives the slight edge to Mel Tucker and Michigan State.
Main Screen game
Where to watch it: ABC @ 7:30