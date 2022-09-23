Skip to main content

Four of college football's must-watch games during Week 4

There are some marquee college football games taking place in Week 4
The best part of the week is finally nearing, as college football Saturday is one sleep away. 

With so many fans focusing on their own school, there is a chance that they may miss out on what could be a phenomenal game elsewhere. If you are reading this you are likely a Stanford or Pac-12 fan, so as we all know those games are typically later. 

That gives you a full day of time to burn, which I will perfectly map out for your entertainment purposes. I will do the hard part for you of picking which games,  so that way you just have to flip on your watching device. I picked the four games that I believe are must-watch and will give you the best bang for your buck. Let's take a look at what games you will not want to miss, and whether or not it is main screen worthy even if your team is playing!

#20 Florida vs. #11 Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) evades Florida linebacker Amari Burney (2) during a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

No. 20 Florida is on the ropes in terms of being a legitimate top-25 team, and what better time to try and prove that then against one of their biggest rivals of all time in No. 11 Tennessee, as explained by GatorsWire. The Volunteers have one of the most prolific passing games in the country led by Hendon Hooker, and Florida as we saw against Utah has one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country in Anthony Richardson. If you weren't't aware, because it has been quite some time since both teams have been nationally relevant, these two programs were apart of some of the best and most important college football games in the late 90s. Saturday's matchup has the makings of a shootout for the ages.

Main screen game

Where to watch it: CBS @ 3:30 ET

#5 Clemson vs. #21 Wake Forrest

Clemson Tigers co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin (right) and head coach Dabo Swinney look on during the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium.

Wake Forrest is trying to prove they can be one of the best teams in the ACC, while also hopefully end their 13-year losing streaking against Clemson. They also have not faired well against top-25  teams in the past, but this Clemson team may be at it's most fragile they have been in years. I think this could be the game that we see the beginning of the Cade Klubnik era, if DJ Uiagalelei struggles. The ACC is down this year in comparison to years past, but this may be one of the best matchups of the year in the conference.

Secondary screen game 

Where to watch it: ABC @ 12:00 ET

#10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) lines up with wide receivers during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

Arkansas has been a revelation under Sam Pittman, with a chance to start 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-99. This will be a great display of the elite offensive weapons that Arkansas has, against the stout Texas A&M defense. The Aggies offense has been putrid this season, but they are hoping Max Johnson can continue to find success as the new starting quarterback. A win over a second ranked team would surely boost the Razorbacks into the top-5 range, or at worst, on the outside looking in. Arkansas may be the best team you haven't watched, and you should change that. 

Main screen game

Where to watch it: ESPN @ 4:00 ET

#7 USC vs. Oregon State

Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

This is the last game of Saturday night with major implications on the college football landscape, as USC has playoff aspirations and Oregon State is fighting for respect and a spot in the Pac-12 Championship. The Beavers flat out embarrassed USC last season, and are looking to continue their success this season, and even jump into the top-25. Both teams rank as top-15 in scoring, so this game will definitely have a ton of offense. It's not often Oregon State is must-watch, but this year's team is looking special. USC on the other hand is looking like a playoff candidate every week, and this game will be their toughest test of the young season. 

Main screen game

Where to watch it: Pac-12 Network @ 6:30 ET 

Football

