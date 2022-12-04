College Football: Tanner McKee's options for next season
The offseason for Stanford has been extremely hectic and eventful in all the wrong ways.
Following the announcement that David Shaw was stepping away from coaching after Stanford finished their third losing season in four years, the Cardinal have gone on to not only lose their top recruit, but also have lost 15 players to the transfer portal. Now it isn't shocking to see so many players form one team enter their name into the portal, due to the fact we saw over 8,000 players enter the portal across the country a year ago, but the quality of players that are leaving is concerning.
Team captains Johnathan McGill and Levani Damuni are among the players that have decided to leave, and it wouldn't be shocking if more decided to follow. However, there is one name in particular that everyone in the country is waiting on a decision from, quarterback Tanner McKee.
The junior is widely viewed as one of the biggest wildcards in college football at the moment due to the fact that his next move is unknown. What we do know, is that the gun slinger has three very interesting options.
Let's take a look at what his options are for the next season.
Return to Stanford
This one may come as the most surprising of the three, but it would certainly provide a huge boost for a program that has fans calling for the cancelation of the football program. McKee can help usher in the next era under the new coach, whoever it may be, and can also boost his draft stock back up to a first round level.
If he decides to do return, it may also convince some players in the portal to follow his lead and return as well. If those guys are set on leaving, having an NFL caliber quarterback may help convince recruits or transfers to commit to Stanford. However, this move could also be extremely risky for his NFL Draft stock, because if he returns and has a dud of a season with what will likely be a roster full of new starters, NFL teams may not think he's worth the risk.
Declare for the NFL Draft
This is the move that most people are expecting McKee to make. While his 13 to 8 touchdown/interception ratio combined with a completion percentage of 62% doesn't jump off the page, he does have all the intangibles that an NFL team wants. He is smart, can move in the pocket, and can make just about every throw on the field.
Due to uncomplimentary play calling, poor offensive line play, and him struggling under pressure he has gone from potential mid-first round pick to a day two or three pick. He doesn't have big stats to back him up either, so NFL teams really have to like what they see in terms of his foundation and hope they can develop him.
Transfer
This one would hurt Stanford fans a lot, because not only did they never get to see him at his full potential, but he would likely end up at another major program and find success right away. If he thinks there is a chance that returning to college can boost his draft stock, this certainly will be a move to look out for.
Programs such as Notre Dame, BYU, Georgia, and Ohio State are all expected to be in the market for a quarterback, and McKee would be among notable names receiving some calls. He may be waiting to see who the next coach is in order to decide, but he certainly has a huge decision to make.