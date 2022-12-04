College Football: Tanner McKee's options for next season

The offseason for Stanford has been extremely hectic and eventful in all the wrong ways.

Following the announcement that David Shaw was stepping away from coaching after Stanford finished their third losing season in four years, the Cardinal have gone on to not only lose their top recruit, but also have lost 15 players to the transfer portal. Now it isn't shocking to see so many players form one team enter their name into the portal, due to the fact we saw over 8,000 players enter the portal across the country a year ago, but the quality of players that are leaving is concerning.

Team captains Johnathan McGill and Levani Damuni are among the players that have decided to leave, and it wouldn't be shocking if more decided to follow. However, there is one name in particular that everyone in the country is waiting on a decision from, quarterback Tanner McKee.

The junior is widely viewed as one of the biggest wildcards in college football at the moment due to the fact that his next move is unknown. What we do know, is that the gun slinger has three very interesting options.

Let's take a look at what his options are for the next season.