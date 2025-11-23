Frank Reich Breaks Down Stanford's Win over Cal
Saturday's game was a big one for the Stanford football program, being that they hadn't beaten Cal since 2020, and were sitting on four straight 3-9 seasons. A win on Saturday night snapped both of those streaks, and set the program up nicely for the offseason.
Following the convincing victory, interim head coach Frank Reich spoke with the media to provide some analysis on the game.
Coach, first time around, Big Game, a lot of excitement going on. What was it from your perspective to experience this big game and get The Axe back for the first time in years?
FRANK REICH: "Getting The Axe back is huge. I mean, this was such an incredible experience for me. I'll remember a lot of things about this year, but these last two weeks and this game tonight will certainly stick with me for a long time.
"I mean, just seeing and feeling what it means to the players the coaches, really everybody connected with Stanford football, former football players, alumni, like just proud of this team, proud of getting the Stanford Axe back where it belongs.
"Look forward to this team making a habit of keeping it here. So much credit to our players, man, the way these last two weeks you could just feel a different energy. This is college rivalry football. It was a new experience for me, and I felt every bit of it. Like I said, really credit to the players."
Coach, I got to ask you about this defense. Obviously one of your best performances of the year.
FRANK REICH: "Defense was incredible. I mean, players were make plays all the over the field. Listen, I give a lot of the credit to Coach Thompson, Coach April. Scheme was amazing. They been great the whole year. Obviously today against that offense, that quarterback, did a phenomenal job on defense.
"How well they played early and not only playing well, but scoring two touchdowns, I mean, are you kidding me? We were struggling on offense so it's one thing for the defense to keep you in the game while you're struggling; it's another thing for them to score two touchdowns for you and go in with a lead and you feel like you haven't even made a first down.
I just think that really kind of injected us with some confidence. We came out and we moved the ball down there to start the second half, and then we didn't come away with points, but I just think, again, the defense has been really good the whole year. Super great game tonight. Happy for Coach Thompson, Coach April and Jay and Double D coming up with those two touchdowns are massive."
You've previously said that San Jose State was the best win of the season. Said the same about Boston College at one point. Where does this one rank? The second part of the question is I know this is supposed to be and is likely going to be an interim and you're done after next Saturday, but a win like this, does that make you think, hey, I would liked to this again?
FRANK REICH: "Of course it does. We know it's done after this. Andrew and I know that that's always been the plan. I'll tell you what, it means a lot, this whole thing. That's part of why I came here, to experience what it would be like to be a part of the Stanford football community. This is a special place and that's why every win has been incredible.
But this one, this one means more, and I learned that these last two weeks, how important this game is. That's why I'm so proud of the team for the way we played tonight and getting that Stanford Axe back in our house."
The way you guys played in the second half and sort of really dominated both lines of scrimmage, were able to run the ball, is that the vision that you see that Andrew [Luck] has for this program?
FRANK REICH: "No doubt. I think when I first got here Andrew's vision does include really dominant play up front. He understands how important that is winning football games and how important that has been in Stanford's winning tradition. That when we been at our best, that's what we do.
So tonight was good. Man, we did it on both sides of the ball. Took us a minute. Obviously didn't do much on offense in the first half. The way we ran the ball in the second half was a beautiful thing. Simi [Simione Pale] getting back in the action and playing the whole second half was a big deal. We felt his presence out there."