Frank Reich Discusses Stanford's Date with SMU
Coming off of a bye week, the Stanford Cardinal (2-3, 1-1 ACC) are ready to roll once again. Beating San Jose State in comeback fashion their last time out, the Cardinal have a renewed sense of confidence, swagger and momentum as they look to keep it up ahead of a tough three-game stretch. But this week, the Cardinal face their toughest test yet—a road game against SMU.
SMU made the college football playoff last season, and in recent seasons have experienced major success. While the Mustangs have seen less success this season, they are still a very talented program that will test Stanford more than it has ever been tested before.
A loss is what most predict will happen for Stanford, but the program is eager to prove the doubters wrong. A win would go a long way towards getting Stanford's season back on track in its quest for a bowl game.
As is the case during every game week, interim head coach Frank Reich spoke with the media regarding the state of the program ahead of this week's game. Here are the takeaways from Reich's presser.
SMU's Offense Could be Stanford's Toughest Test Yet
Having a bye week comes with its advantages, one of which is getting the chance to watch games and scout opponents. And from what Reich and his staff have seen so far, the Cardinal are preparing to go up against an offense that could very well be the best they have played all season up to this point. Led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, SMU's offense will force Stanford to be extra focused.
"Explosive offense," Reich said of his early impressions of SMU. "They do a great job of spreading the ball around. Their quarterback is super talented. Really good arm, can hurt you in every way. And then is really good in the clutch. In those critical downs, he's a real play maker. Unlike some offenses that single in on one guy, I think they do an especially good job of spreading it around."
Last season, Jennings' strong play helped guide SMU to an 11-3 finish, an ACC championship game appearance and a CFP appearance. And while SMU as a whole is not as good, Jennings has continued to improve and could be a problem for the Cardinal if they are not prepared.
The Bye Week Came at a Good Time
Getting a week off to rest and recover is always good, but for Stanford, they not only got to enjoy a bye week before a tough three-game stretch, but also earned a big win before the bye, giving the players a renewed sense of confidence going into the SMU game.
And with the Cardinal set to play in a hostile environment against a powerhouse like SMU, the extra preparation was exactly what the doctor ordered.
"It's always better going into a bye on a win," Reich said. "I mean, it just makes the bye that much more restful and enjoyable. And then secondly, as far as the timing of the bye, I'm like every other coach probably.
"When you look at where the byes are, you're just always optimistic and you always say it's right where it needs to be, whether it is or isn't, you can always find good reasons for it to get guys healthy. We're going in against an opponent, a powerhouse team, in their home stadium. So having the extra time to prep for them, can be used well."
After their game against SMU, Stanford has to face a resurgent Florida State team and a Miami team that is a major contender to win the national championship. Being well rested ahead of those games is a very good situation for a Cardinal program that could struggle these next few weeks.
Stanford Is Surging Offensively
To start the season, Stanford's offense was not very good, with quarterback Ben Gulbranson throwing three interceptions combined in the first two games, leading to two rough losses for the Cardinal.
But over the last few weeks, Stanford's offense has flipped a switch and has been a major reason why Stanford has two wins, with Gulbranson throwing five touchdowns and no interceptions over the last three games and looking like he has a grip on the offense.
"It's a credit to the players," Reich said. "They've worked really, really hard. And to the coaches. The offensive staff... I think the offensive staff has done a good job of developing the players, developing the system. We installed a new system, so there's going to be a natural progression for the players learning that system and putting in the work.
"But ultimately, the players got to make the plays. And you know, Ben at the quarterback position has done a particularly good job at getting better every week, gaining more confidence."
The ACC is known for its high powered offenses and while good defense is key to success in the conference, making sure that you can score is crucial as well. And if Stanford's offense can keep playing the way it has been, good things may be coming to the gridiron on The Farm.
Injured Players are Making Good Progress, But Are Not Quite Ready
Through the first five games of the season, injuries have been piling up for the Cardinal, with players like Jahsiah Galvan and Simione Pale dealing with ailments that have kept them sidelined. And while the bye week gave those guys time to rest up and recover more, with the injured players making good progress, it still appears that Stanford may be without some of those players for a little bit longer.
"They're both making good progress," Reich said. "Simione, I was talking to him yesterday just for a minute. They're both making good progress, but probably, not quite there yet."
If Stanford can stay afloat and pick up a couple more wins before their injured players come back, then they could be in great shape once they are more healthy, and could set themselves up for a potential bowl game berth—something that has not happened for Stanford football since 2018.
Stanford Will Not Let the Early Kickoff Time Faze Them
In most cases, Stanford plays its games later in the day, with kickoffs generally in the late afternoon or evening. But for the first time all season, the Cardinal will get an early kickoff, with the game against SMU slated to begin at 9 a.m. (PT), 11 a.m. local.
And while some teams look to make major adjustments to their weekly schedule to get the players ready for an early game, Reich and his staff will try to not let that affect them, and will instead conduct business as usual—albeit with very minor changes.
"As a head coach, I've had a lot of experience in the time shifting thing," Reich said. "Obviously, I've been more of an East Coast guy. Have been on the West Coast with the Chargers and the Cardinals in my career. So I've traveled both ways. Coach Dietrich has done a good job and we've talked about what adjustments we'll make, [but] we're not going to make a big deal about it.
"As a player, tell me where to go and what to do. What time to be at practice and when to be at meetings. I just don't like to make a big deal about those things. We are making some minor adjustments to the schedule. My experience generally is, don't make drastic changes."
The Cardinal may be playing a game earlier than they are accustomed to, but the goal remains the same—to go home with a win. If Stanford can do that, then it is very possible that the trajectory of their season changes.