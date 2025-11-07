Getting to Know UNC Before Stanford's Showdown in Chapel Hill
This weekend, Stanford will play in one of the most interesting games of the season. The Cardinal go on the road to play the North Carolina Tar Heels, where the two meet for their first-ever ACC battle.
There is no doubt that Stanford has had a tough season. Despite big wins, inconsistency has played a factor, and losing games away from The Farm has seemed inevitable. But the Cardinal have their best opportunity for a road win this season since the opener against Hawaii this weekend, and hope to capitalize to keep their slim bowl hopes alive.
North Carolina has had quite a roller coaster of a season. After hiring Bill Belichick, many gave the Tar Heels high expectations, but that all went away quickly as they got destroyed by TCU at home. In fact, they started the year just 2-3 with poor wins and bad losses. But after three straight weeks of great football, UNC looks like they may give Stanford a tough time.
North Carolina comes in as 7.5 point favorites (per FanDuel) coming off a close 21-18 loss at Cal, a one point defeat at home by No. 12 Virginia, and then a 27-10 win over Syracuse.
The Tar Heels are led by Gio Lopez at quarterback, who despite success at South Alabama, has immensely struggled at North Carolina. He has 1,021 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions through seven games. His backup, Max Johnson, hasn’t been much better, with just 378 yards and two touchdowns.
Demon June leads a decent run game in Chapel Hill, picking up 416 yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield. In the air, he has another 12 catches for 117 yards and a score.
Speaking of in the air, North Carolina’s two top receivers consist of Jordan Shipp and Kobe Paysour. Shipp leads the team with 384 yards and three touchdowns, while Paysour has 232 and a score.
Offensively, North Carolina doesn’t have much to show for, but defensively is where they stand out.
Khmori House and Andrew Simpson lead the linebacker room, accounting for 84 tackles combined. On the D-line, Melkart Abou-Jaoude has an incredible ACC-leading seven sacks and a forced fumble, which will make him a key factor this weekend.
In the DB room, Jaiden Patterson had four pass deflections and an interception to go along with 22 tackles.
Offensively, it's going to be tough to score, as the poor O-line will have to match up with tough pass rushers. Pairing that with a QB starting his first game this season, It’s fair to expect that the Cardinal won’t score too much on offense. The Cardinal rank last in the ACC in points per game this season with 17.8, but the team right above them is UNC with 19.4.
This should be a close one.
