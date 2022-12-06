Skip to main content

Grad transfer Jonathan McGill set to visit SMU

The former Stanford safety may be returning to his home state to finish out his career
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following a dreadful season that saw Stanford finish 3-9, we have seen a lot of changes in Palo Alto. 

David Shaw announced to the media that he was stepping down as the head coach, which led to a mass exodus of players entering the transfer portal. One of the most notable players and likely the biggest loss to the portal in terms of what he brings to the table as a playmaker and leader, is safety Jonathan McGill. He was one of the first Cardinal to enter their names into the portal, and is widely viewed as someone who will receive major interest from programs across the country.

According to a report that he retweeted on Twitter, McGill is set to visit SMU sometime this weekend. 

McGill, who was second on the team in tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions, was at one point committed to SMU prior to flipping to Stanford. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Programs that also could be fits for McGill are Texas, TCU, and Florida State.

The Coppell, Texas native finished his career at Stanford with 115 total tackles, 13 pass break ups, one sack, and four interceptions. 

In This Article (1)

Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Stanford Cardinal safety Jonathan McGill (2) celebrates in the closing seconds of the 16-14 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium.
Football

Grad transfer Jonathan McGill set to visit SMU

By Kevin Borba
Television analyst Richard Sherman on the set before the game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.
Cardinal in the NFL

WATCH: Richard Sherman thinks Baker Mayfield is done as a starter in the NFL

By Kevin Borba
Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Austin Nunez (2) shoots over Stanford Cardinal guard Isa Silva (1) during the first half at Desert Financial Arena.
Basketball

Stanford hoops falls to Arizona State

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly (17) makes an interception against Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Phillip Brooks (88) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Football

Four positions Stanford needs to target in the transfer portal

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal guard Anna Wilson (3) and guard Haley Jones (30), forward Francesca Belibi (5) and guard Lacie Hull (24) and forward Cameron Brink (22) celebrate in the second half against the Utah Utes in the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship at Michelob Ultra Arena. Stanford defeated Utah 73-48.
Women's Basketball

No. 2 Stanford blows out No. 23 Gonzaga

By Kevin Borba
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (center) talks to quarterbacks Lamar Jackson (8) and Robert Griffin III (3) during minicamp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Football

Potential Stanford head coaching candidate Greg Roman trends on Twitter thanks to upset Ravens fans

By Kevin Borba
Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Football

Updated Stanford Football potential head coaching candidates

By Kevin Borba
Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) throws the football against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium.
Football

College Football: Tanner McKee's options for next season

By Kevin Borba