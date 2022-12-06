Grad transfer Jonathan McGill set to visit SMU

Following a dreadful season that saw Stanford finish 3-9, we have seen a lot of changes in Palo Alto.

David Shaw announced to the media that he was stepping down as the head coach, which led to a mass exodus of players entering the transfer portal. One of the most notable players and likely the biggest loss to the portal in terms of what he brings to the table as a playmaker and leader, is safety Jonathan McGill. He was one of the first Cardinal to enter their names into the portal, and is widely viewed as someone who will receive major interest from programs across the country.

According to a report that he retweeted on Twitter, McGill is set to visit SMU sometime this weekend.

McGill, who was second on the team in tackles and tied for the team lead in interceptions, was at one point committed to SMU prior to flipping to Stanford.

Programs that also could be fits for McGill are Texas, TCU, and Florida State.

The Coppell, Texas native finished his career at Stanford with 115 total tackles, 13 pass break ups, one sack, and four interceptions.